New England Patriots links 1/26/24 - Pats could use some assistants; Falcons lose out on Belichick

Happy Conference Championship Weekend, everyone! Can’t wait to see both games but Chiefs-Ravens should be lit — and yes our household will be rooting for the Ravens on Sunday.
Patriots news involves what isn’t happening yet. Jerod Mayo still needs to hire three coordinators and make decisions on which position coaches and other team staffers will stay with the team. With the quarterback position in limbo, it’s fair to wonder if that might make it more difficult to attract an offensive coordinator.
The other news is that the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris as their next head coach. Morris’s previous head-coaching experience includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-2011) and as interim coach of the Falcons for 11 games in 2020. His record as a head coach is 24-38. To reframe, owner Arthur Blank chose to listen to the recommendations of CEO Rich McKay and GM Terry Fontenot — the guys who were most worried about losing their jobs, over the chance to grab a rare opportunity to turn his franchise into a contender. Plus with that hire, he gets two free third-round draft picks.
Belichick made the right choice to stick to his price and walk away.
TEAM TALK
- Patriots Unfiltered: Offseason hot topics, NFL Draft talk, conference championship picks. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22: Senior Bowl preview, NFL Draft Talk, coaching staff updates. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chad Finn says it will be fascinating to see how the Patriots fill the vacuum in the player personnel department in an offseason that could not be more essential for the team’s future.
- Alex Barth explains how Atlanta hiring Raheem Morris could have a major impact on how the Patriots 2024 staff comes together.
- Conor Ryan is hearing the Patriots’ offensive coordinator position is not “highly coveted” because they don’t have a quarterback to sell it on.
- Darren Hartwell highlights ex-NFL GM offering his perspective on who should lead the Patriots’ front office. ’it’s important for New England to establish a clear hierarchy.’
- 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Albert Breer suggests how the Patriots could have a “two prong” approach at offensive coordinator. Michael Holley: “Yuck”. /I’m with Holley.
- Sara Marshall relays Mike Sando from The Athletic who predicts if Robert Kraft begins to get more involved now that Belichick is gone, the Pats could suffer the same fate as a talented yet underachieving Cowboys team for the next several years.
- WEEI guest, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy thinks six quarterbacks could go in the first round this year.
- Mike Kadlick ranks the Patriots’ 24 pending free agents.
- Sara Marshall relays Mark Daniels quickly debunking the wild rumor about Mac Jones and his teammates that went viral last week after Mac attended Jerod Mayo’s introductory press conference.
- Jordy McElroy picks the seven most disappointing Patriots in 2023. /cough, see below, cough.
- Mike D’Abate tells us Patriots rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested in Louisiana on charges related to illegal online gambling activity during his time at LSU. The Patriots and NFL respond.
- Chris Mason answers his Patriots Mailbag: So, what should Bill Belichick do now?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking 20 greatest AFC, NFC championship games. No 3. 2006: Colts 38, Patriots 34, No 2. 2018: Patriots 37, Chiefs 31.
- Sean Leahy (Yahoo! Sports) Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte arrested for illegal betting while at LSU.
- Douglas Clawson (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL conference championship game facts to know: 15 amazing facts about Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers playoff showdowns.
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) Top questions of AFC and NFC title games: Can Chiefs’ Chris Jones bring the heat for all 4 quarters?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson: Is the Ravens’ QB the real toughest rival for Chiefs’ champ?
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The AFC Championship could be defined by one defensive wrinkle. So could the Super Bowl.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Jim Harbaugh was the commonsense hire. And that’s exactly what the Chargers need.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Expert grades 2024 NFL head coaching hires.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Four of the six head coaching hires so far are minorities.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Years of shoddy hiring practices justify NFL’s imperfect effort to clean up its own mess. “...the league’s four-year-old rule that activates whenever one NFL team hires a minority candidate from another team to be the head coach or General Manager. When this happens, the candidate’s former team receives a pair of third-round compensatory draft picks.”
- Austin Nivison (CBS Sports) Ticket prices for Chiefs-Ravens, Lions-49ers conference championships nearing record highs.
- Sean Leahy (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Awards: Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott up for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year.
BELICHICK
- Jerry Thornton continues his ‘Belichick’s Greatest Hits’ series: No. 15: Mona Lisa Vito.
- Karen Guregian says it’s better for Belichick to have avoided the Falcons, a team with no quarterback, and little shot at being a championship contender any time soon.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In Falcons hiring Raheem Morris over Bill Belichick, Rich McKay wins. “He won’t be reassigned. He won’t be neutralized. He won’t be discarded. McKay will remain in that sweet spot of running the show but having no real accountability.” /Team loses.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Falcons make cosmetic changes to Rich McKay’s title and official duties.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) As Falcons pass on Bill Belichick, it’s clear what is shutting him out of this NFL head-coaching hiring cycle.
- Andrew Callahan looks at what’s next for Bill Belichick after he lost out on the Falcons’ head-coaching job. “Personnel control may have been a sticking point for the Falcons, who continue to employ general manager Terry Fontenot and CEO Rich McKay.” /Who really “lost out” on who? Belichick or the Falcons?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick might get shut out in the current hiring cycle.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick landings spots: Legendary coach running out of options as Falcons reach deal with Raheem Morris.
- Sara Marshall notes Rex Ryan suggested the Buffalo Bill as Bill Belichick’s next coaching destination that would set the NFL world on fire.
