New England Patriots links 1/26/24 - Pats could use some assistants; Falcons lose out on Belichick

Happy Conference Championship Weekend, everyone! Can’t wait to see both games but Chiefs-Ravens should be lit — and yes our household will be rooting for the Ravens on Sunday.

Patriots news involves what isn’t happening yet. Jerod Mayo still needs to hire three coordinators and make decisions on which position coaches and other team staffers will stay with the team. With the quarterback position in limbo, it’s fair to wonder if that might make it more difficult to attract an offensive coordinator.

The other news is that the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris as their next head coach. Morris’s previous head-coaching experience includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-2011) and as interim coach of the Falcons for 11 games in 2020. His record as a head coach is 24-38. To reframe, owner Arthur Blank chose to listen to the recommendations of CEO Rich McKay and GM Terry Fontenot — the guys who were most worried about losing their jobs, over the chance to grab a rare opportunity to turn his franchise into a contender. Plus with that hire, he gets two free third-round draft picks.

Belichick made the right choice to stick to his price and walk away.

