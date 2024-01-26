While the NFL playoffs head into the conference championship round, the New England Patriots embark on a franchise-altering journey through the offseason.

In multiple aspects, they are very much starting from scratch. Parting ways with head coach and quasi-general manager Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, the rebuild is impacting all levels of the organization — from the coaching staff, to the personnel department, to the roster.

To start our offseason coverage, we will take a look at that latter part and analyze New England’s roster one position at a time. What is on the table coming off the 2023 season, what might be in store for 2024, and where the strengths and weaknesses lie. Today, the series continues at tight end.

Position depth chart

Hunter Henry (29 | UFA): Like the rest of the Patriots offense, Henry had a down year in 2022. In some areas, he managed to bounce back in 2023: he caught more passes (42) and had more touchdowns (6), and showed improvement as a blocker. However, he also missed the final three games due to a knee injury and ended the season with the exact same yards per contest he had the previous year (29.9). Henry was still a valuable piece of the offensive operation, but his production did not match his $15.5 million salary cap hit.

Mike Gesicki (28 | UFA): The hope was that Gesicki and Hunter Henry would give the Patriots a viable one-two punch at tight end, allowing them to run more 12-personnel looks on offense. However, the offseason acquisition never proved himself as a regular starting option and played a minor role throughout the 2023 season. In total, Gesicki finished with just 29 catches for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 17 games.

Pharaoh Brown (29 | UFA): Expectations were not necessarily high when the Patriots signed Brown to their practice squad after roster cutdowns. He did manage to exceed them, playing 38 percent of offensive snaps as a rotational TE2/TE3 and catching 13 passes for 208 yards and a score. All in all, though, he did not tip the scales all too much in his first and possibly only year in New England.

La’Michael Pettway (26 | signed through 2024): A former rookie free agent, Pettway joined the Patriots in late December — four months after last being employed by an NFL team. He signed a two-year deal to join the active roster following Hunter Henry’s knee injury, but did not appear in any games down the stretch.

One player not listed here is Matt Sokol. While the 28-year-old spent the last two seasons on New England’s practice squad, and appeared in six games along the way, he was not retained via a futures contract after the 2023 season came to a close.

Offseason preview

The Patriots’ tight end position might look drastically different in 2024, and it is not hard to see why:

1.) The top three players on the depth chart are all headed for unrestricted free agency.

2.) The production in 2023, and the last few seasons as a whole, has been lacking.

3.) The new coaching structure might decide to value the position differently.

Add all of this up, and it would not be a surprise if one, two, or maybe even all three of Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown end up playing elsewhere in 2024. Out of that trio, Henry might actually have the strongest case for a return (on more favorable financial conditions from an organizational perspective, that is): the team captain is a well-respected presence in the locker room, and has had some solid if all-in-all underwhelming production since his arrival in 2021.

Fact is, however, the Patriots need to get more out of their tight ends if they want to improve their offense. The wide receiver position gets more headlines, but the tight end group was no less of a problem over the last few seasons (and essentially going all the way back to Rob Gronkowski’s departure in 2019).

So, what can be done? Starting anew both coaching- and personnel-wise makes sense, but there are limited options available to address the latter: with one exception, no true instant-game changers are available at the tight end spot in both free agency and the draft.

That exception is Georgia’s Brock Bowers, a likely top-10 selection in the draft and the only first-round prospect in a relatively shallow class. The Patriots adding him would improve their offensive talent overall, but come at the cost of missing out on more pressing needs at quarterback, wide receiver or offensive tackle.

Instead, they will therefore likely look to the Day 2 and Day 3 talent in hopes of finding somebody to build around in combination with some veteran (re-)signings and/or possible trade acquisitions. Regardless of what they opt do, the status quo has seemingly run its course.