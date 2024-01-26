Patriots have reportedly interviewed Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator vacancy

Jerod Mayo’s search for an offensive coordinator rolls on.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, the New England Patriots recently interviewed Jerrod Johnson for the open position.

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson is interviewing today with the Steelers for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. Johnson has already interviewed with the Browns, Saints, Patriots and Eagles for their OC jobs. His work with Stroud has been noticed leaguewide. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 26, 2024

In a similar pattern, Johnson is yet another candidate who comes from the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. The 35-year old previously worked under Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as an assistants quarterback coach before spending this past year in Houston as Bobby Slowik’s QB coach.

It was there that Johnson put himself on the offensive coordinator trajectory due to his work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is seen by many as the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year.

Johnson was also a former quarterback himself starting 35 games at the collegiate level at Texas A&M before spending several years bouncing around the league. As New England is likely set to add a young quarterback this offseason, having a former player in the building would be a valuable addition.

The interview with Johnson marks Mayo’s fifth reported interview for the position, but he joins just Rams assistants Nick Caley and Zac Robinson as reported candidates who remain available. New England is able to make a hire to fill the position at anytime.