Thomas Brown reportedly becomes Patriots’ latest offensive coordinator candidate

A new candidate has emerged for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator position, as the team recently interviewed Thomas Brown for the vacancy, according to CBS’ Jonathan Jones.

Brown is another candidate who was groomed from the Sean McVay coaching tree, as he spent three seasons with the Rams coaching running backs and then tight ends. He also held the title of assistant head coach in 2021-22.

The 37-year old then served as a first-time offensive coordinator last season for the Carolina Panthers with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young under center. The Panthers offense struggled, tying New England with a league-worst 13.9 points per game. Brown, however, only held play-calling duties for a three-week stint in the middle of the season and then again later in the year after head coach Frank Reich was relieved of his duties.

In addition to his interview with New England, Brown met with the Steelers for their offensive coordinator position and had an in-person interview with the Titans on Monday. Brown also had interest from the Bears before their hire of Shane Waldron.

Brown becomes the fourth reported candidate that is still available on New England’s interview list, joining Texans’ QB coach Jerrod Johnson and Rams’ assistants Nick Caley and Zac Robinson.