Marquice Williams reportedly declines Patriots’ special teams coordinator position

Jerod Mayo has been busy adding names to his list of potential coordinators for his coaching staff since being named the New England Patriots head coach. But now, one name can be removed.

According to Aaron Wilson of Houston’s KPRC2, Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams declined the position with the Patriots after taking an interview.

Williams has served as Atlanta’s special teams coordinator the past three seasons. This offseason, the Falcons denied him permission to interview with the Giants. New England then requested to interview Williams back on Jan. 15. and was granted the right to do so.

Atlanta hired new head coach Raheem Morris on Thursday, perhaps impacting Williams’ decision.

As New England now looks elsewhere on special teams, they have reportedly interviewed ex-Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and Rams special teams assistant Jeremy Springer. The latter is scheduled to visit Foxboro on Sunday for an in-person interview, according to NFL Network.

With the interviews, Mayo clearly seems open to changes on New England’s third unit, which was run by Cam Achord — who reportedly coached last season in a contract year — Joe Judge, and Joe Houston in 2023.