Brian Fleury interviews for Patriots offensive coordinator position, per report

A new name has been added to Jerod Mayo’s list of offensive coordinator candidates.

According to NFL Network, San Franciso 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury has interviewed for the New England Patriots coordinator position.

A longtime defensive coach and analyst, Fleury moved to offense in San Francisco and has become a trusted assistant for Kyle Shanahan. An intriguing name. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2024

Fleury has received plenty of experience on all sides of the football throughout his coaching career. He has coached defensive lineman, defensive backs, and outside linebackers for multiple NFL teams, while also coordinating defenses and special teams units at the collegiate level.

Joining San Franciso in 2019, Fleury was originally a defensive quality control coach before taking a similar role on the offensive side of the ball from 2020-21. Fleury was then named the team’s tight ends coach in 2022.

Beyond his bevy of experience on all sides of the football, Fleury was a former quarterback himself playing at Towson from 1999-2002. His time as a quarterback has helped him vastly in Kyle Shanahan’s offense — a scheme that the Patriots seem interested in adapting based off of their offensive coordinator interviews.

“Playing quarterback gave me a lot of familiarity with the offense from the quarterback’s perspective,” Fleury told The Athletic last year. “That’s where Kyle’s offense is built from. The best way to succeed in it is to know what the quarterback is thinking, what the timing of the plays are, what the quarterback is looking at from a yardage standpoint. Really in terms of defining your routes, so the decision-making process is early and easy.

“If you can think in those terms, it makes it easier to play any position in which you’re running routes and catching the ball.”

Fleury joins a long list of reported interviews for the Patriots offensive coordinator position. Among the candidates still available include Rams assistants Zac Robinson and Nick Caley, Texas’ QB coach Jerrod Johnson, Panthers’ offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, and former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.