Luke Getsy becomes newest reported candidate in Patriots offensive coordinator search

Getsy served as the Bears offensive coordinator the past two years.

By Brian Hines
NFL: DEC 04 Packers at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jerod Mayo continues to cast a wide net on his offensive coordinator search, which has most recently brought him to Luke Getsy.

According to ESPN, the New England Patriots plan to interview the former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator for their opening.

Getsy was relived of his duties in Chicago at the end of the regular season after two years in the role. Since, he has interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for their open offensive coordinator position.

Prior to his time in Chicago, Getsy spent the majority of his coaching career in Green Bay — overlapping with Patriots’ director of scouting Eliot Wolf from 2014-17. Getsy held numerous positions with the Packers, most notably passing game coordinator and quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.

A former quarterback himself, Getsy also had a one year stint in 2018 at Mississippi State serving as the team’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Getsy is the latest name of reported candidates in Mayo's extensive search for an offensive coordinator. Others that have interviewed and are still available include Rams assistants Zac Robinson and Nick Caley, Texas’ QB coach Jerrod Johnson, Panthers’ offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, and 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury.

