Patriots to promote DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator, per report

The New England Patriots’ search for a defensive coordinator is over.

DeMarcus Covington, who has served as the team’s defensive line coach for the last four seasons, will be promoted to fill the vacant position. According to a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots have “called other candidates to tell them they’re out” and that the hire should be made official next week.

Covington, 34, arrived in New England in 2017 — coincidentally the last time the club had an official defensive coordinator on its staff. He spent the first two years as a defensive assistant before being named outside linebackers coach for the 2019 season. The following year, he was moved to his most recent position.

Along the way, Covington established himself as a young up-and-comer in NFL coaching circles. He already interviewed for two vacant defensive coordinator spots last year, and also was the lone in-house candidate for the Patriots’ DC job.

His coaching acumen, familiarity with the organization, and relationship with new head coach Jerod Mayo has now led to him making that next step in his career. Covington beat out four other candidates to do so.

The Patriots also interviewed Tem Lukabu (Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach), Christian Parker (Denver Broncos defensive backs coach), Michael Hodgins (New Orleans Saints linebackers coach), and Gerald Alexander (Pittsburgh Steelers assistant defensive backs coach) for their coordinator position. With the exception of Alexander, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders, all of them are candidates to still be added to the staff in some capacity.

While New England has now filled its coordinator vacancy on defense, the search for offensive and special teams coordinators remains ongoing.