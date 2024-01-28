The New England Patriots’ coaching carousel continues to spin, their former head coach is facing an unclear future, and one of their players finds himself in legal trouble. Even with the offseason in full swing at One Patriot Place, the news cycle never stops.

1. Bill Belichick’s legacy is secure no matter his coaching future: With the Atlanta Falcons opting to hire Raheem Morris as their next head coach, it seems increasingly likely that Bill Belichick will not be working as an NFL head coach in 2024. Less than a month after his departure from the Patriots, his future is as uncertain as it has ever been.

Regardless of what will happen, though, Belichick has secured his spot as one of the greatest — if not the greatest outright — coach in pro football history. Even if bad-faith actors and engagement farmers will tell you differently, there is no denying what the future first-ballot Hall of Famer has achieved during his 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach and quasi-general manager.

The numbers tell you all you need to know, but not everything about what Belichick has managed to accomplish. He transformed the Patriots into the NFL’s model organization, and helped do something the league was specifically designed against: build a dynasty.

In an era of free agency and salary cap constraints, Belichick built championship-contending teams on an annual basis. For two decades, pretenders came and went, but the one dynasty stood true.

Of course, having Tom Brady as quarterback helped — there is no denying the greatest QB in league history is giving a team a massive advantage. Fact also is, however, that one individual player can only carry a team so far in the ultimate team sport that is football (just ask Hall of Fame QBs Dan Marino or Jim Kelly).

Brady flourished because Belichick built the appropriate environment, and vice versa. The two were the ying and yang of the Patriots organization for two decades; it took both for the machine to work.

That does not take away from either of them, though: their partnership was as successful as it was because of who they were as a player and coach, respectively. For Belichick, like Brady, there should be no question about his legacy: he is one of the all-time greats, and nothing will change this moving forward.

2. Revisiting some of our favorite memories of the Bill Belichick era: Belichick’s coaching future may be in serious question, but his past — as noted above — speaks for itself. And not just that: it also created countless moments worth remembering.

Here are a few of those, as recalled by the Pats Pulpit staff:

Matthew Rewinski: My wife is fond of telling me that I always like the most obscure quotes in movies, so in that spirit, here’s two Bill Belichick moments that I’ll always love. One is fun for all, the other, fun for us, not so much for everyone else.

Waayyyyyy back in the day when Brady vs. Bledsoe was tearing friends and loved ones apart, Bill was asked about the QB decision and he goes, with an almost-straight face “we’re going to poll the coaches, we’re going to poll the fans, we’re going to poll the 4th-graders, the barbers, we’re going to poll everyone!” Yeah, it’s a funny zinger, but it was also Bill subtly making it known that everything you thought you knew, all the good-ol’-boys NFL hierarchy was out the window. It’s his ship now, and only your hard work mattered.

The second is that for 20 freakin’ years, the absolute most terrifying thing another team could see on Sundays was Bill on the sidelines, not yelling, not freaking out, not pacing, but just doing that thing he does where he’s half-watching the game, half staring into space, and you can see the Tony Stark supercomputer in his brain start cooking. Bill’s studying your game, sizing things up, finding your weak spots like feeling out a boss fight in a Super Nintendo game, and god help you if you didn’t jump on the Patriots early. Because once Belichick had your team figured out, it was only a matter of how he was going to drunken-box you into a knockout, not “if”. I’m going to miss that. A lot.

Rich Hill: How to choose? “We’re on to Cincinnati” is a classic. His comments on Eagles receiver Freddie Mitchell or Steelers defensive back Anthony Smith are incredible. Any of those Super Bowl victories would be an easy choice. And there are those moments that felt like we’ve born witness to a truly unique experience in sports, not just a big win, but something that will be cultural touchpoint forever like the 2007 Patriots offense or the 2001 Patriots choosing to be introduced as a team. And, honestly, all the best Belichick memories could also be the best Tom Brady memories, too.

But I think the time with Belichick that I will look back on most fondly will be that 2014 playoff stretch. Each of those games- with the back-and-forth and trick plays against the Ravens; the absolute destruction of the Colts and, yes, the origins of Deflategate; and then the comeback win against the Seahawks is a classic for different reasons, full of drama and intrigue and the eventual title that had eluded the team for a decade and set the team up on another dynasty run.

The final four years weren’t very good. That’s okay. They were preceded by an unmatched two-decade run, that was capped off with another trio of titles, and that started with the 2014 playoff run.

Pat Lane: There are so many moments in Belichick’s career that have defined who he was as a coach. Not calling timeout in Super Bowl 49 is incredible and takes serious guts. The one I will always remember though, is him standing in front of the media as a second-year Patriots head coach and explaining why he was staying with Brady as his QB, even though Bledsoe was healthy. He faced backlash in the media, and an upset Bledsoe, but he stuck with his guns, and it paid off.

Bledsoe had become the highest-paid player in NFL history just months before, so to stick with with a second-year, sixth-round draft pick seemed crazy at the time, but Bill did it. There were more questions after Brady got hurt in the AFC Championship game, but he stuck with Brady again. I don’t know how many coaches would’ve done that once, never mind twice, and Brady and Belichick’s careers would both look very different if he hadn’t.

Matt St. Jean: Bill Belichick plays chess while everyone else plays checkers. For over two decades, it seemed that every time Bill pushed a button to make an unorthodox decision, it worked. No play sums this up more in my eyes than the decision to take an intentional safety in Denver on Monday Night Football in 2003.

Down by one with under three minutes to play and backed up at their own 1-yard line, Belichick made the bold call to trade points for field position. Instead of a punt that would almost surely put the Broncos in field goal range to extend their lead to four, the head coach called for long snapper Lonie Paxton to snap the ball over Ken Walter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety. This handed the Broncos two points, keeping the Patriots within a field goal of tying the score. And, when Deltha O’Neal misjudged the ball on the subsequent free kick, the Broncos were backed up to their own 15.

The Patriots forced a three-and-out, started their next drive at their own 42, and never needed to send out the field goal team as Tom Brady led New England downfield for the go-ahead touchdown pass to David Givens to secure the win.

Classic Pats game in Denver 2003. Belichick takes the safety and his defense makes the stop and then Brady drives for the win. pic.twitter.com/fEUbhbIRjc — RandomTomBradyHighlights (@TomBradyDaily) March 22, 2022

This sequence, presented on the commemorative Super Bowl DVD with commentary by Gil Santos and Gino Cappelletti, set to Tom Hedden’s “Comeback,” and with the rowdy Broncos linebacker Al Wilson, who was mic’d up for the game, reduced to silence cemented Belichick and Brady as mythical figures always one step ahead of their opponents.

Marima: 1.06 minutes left to play in Super Bowl XLIX. 1st & goal at the NE 5. Marshawn Lynch runs left to the New England 1-yard line, stopped by Dont’a Hightower. 40 second play clock starts ticking…

Most coaches call a timeout. Seattle expects a timeout. Patriots sideline asks about a timeout. Clock still ticking… Bill Belichick watches the Seattle sideline, sees a little confusion, finally answers with “go goal line”. Gut feeling. No panic. No timeout.

A Championship ending fit a 2014 season that also gave us “On to Cincinnati,” two 40-plus point beat-downs of the Colts, the double pass, and Belichick admitting, “I’m not the Mona Lisa Vito of the football world.” Add in Deflategate, players reporting as ineligible, John Harbaugh calling him deceptive, and LeGarrette Blount’s return ‘conspiracy’ that set the NFL outrage machine on fire. But fans knew Belichick had it all under control. We were in good hands. And he not only made it okay, he made it hilarious.

3. Jerod Mayo wants a ‘shared vision’ to unite his team: What the Patriots will look like in 2024 and under first-time head coach Jerod Mayo remains to be seen. As he recently pointed out, however, he wants the team — from top to bottom — to have a common vision in mind.

“It’s about the players,” he said during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “One thing I took away from Coach Belichick is players win games and coaches lose games. We can talk all we want to about scheme and what we want to do, but if you don’t have players out there that have a shared vision, it’s going to be hard to score points.”

Mayo’s plan of a shared vision sounds positive, but it also needs to be rooting in a concrete plan on how to approach everything from roster construction, to practice, to game day, and in between. He did not go into too much detail in that regard, but did say that the Patriots will stay true to one of the key principles of the Belichick era.

“We will remain a game-plan team,” he said. “Whatever we have to do to make the other team play ‘left-handed’ — offensive, defensive and special teams-wise — that’s always been the goal.”

4. Revisiting Jerod Mayo’s past remarks about his new defensive coordinator: The Patriots are expected to announce DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator this coming week. He will be the second-youngest DC in the NFL at age 34, but the team and its new head coach apparently think that he is ready.

Jerod Mayo has not yet officially commented on the hire, but his past statements on Covington speak for themselves.

“He’s taught me a lot,” Mayo told MassLive in 2022. “He’s climbed the ranks so he’s seen it all from drawing cards to running a room. He’s one of those guys that really tries to gain the heart, the mind and the soul of the players. I think all the guys respect him. He’s also played on the offensive side of the ball so he knows a lot about that as well. Definitely a huge resource for this team.”

Now, the Patriots have made sure to keep that resource in the fold for the foreseeable future.

5. Remembering the father of Pat Patriot: Even though the team officially replaced his liking in the 1990s, the original football-snapping Pat Patriot has remained a beloved figure in New England (and on throwback uniforms, merchandise, etc.). Phil Bissell, who create the original design for the mascot, passed away this week, a few days shy of his 98th birthday.

Bissell, who was born in 1926, worked as a sports cartoonist for the Telegram & Gazette and the Boston Globe. He came up with the iconic logo shortly after Boston was awarded a franchise in the upstart American Football League.

6. Offensive coordinator turnover is a constant in the NFL: The Patriots are currently looking for a new offensive coordinator, the third time in the last three offseasons that they have to address that position. Their level of turnover is extreme, and stands in stark contrast to the stability the team enjoyed pre-2022: former OC Josh McDaniels held the position for 10 years before departing to the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2021 season.

Long-time offensive coordinators such as him are increasingly rare, however, and one fact illustrates this quite clearly: since McDaniels left, every team in the NFL has had at least one change at OC.

7. The details of Kayshon Boutte’s arrest are less than flattering: Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, a sixth-round draft pick in 2023, was arrested this week on illegal sports gambling charges. Neither the team nor the league have so far made any comments on the matter that go beyond the standard “monitoring the situation” phrase, but the details coming out of the affidavit are not great.

Boutte placed over 8,900 total bets, including some on games he himself was participating in during his time at LSU.

Boutte bet he would score a touchdown and gain over 82.5 yards in a game against Florida State during the 2022 season. He did not reach either.

In total, Boutte placed over $636,000 in bets in 2022 and 2023, losing a total of $81,000 along the way.

Boutte used the names “kayshonboutte7” and “kayshonboutte01” to bet on games.

Time will tell what will come from the charges, and whether or not the Patriots and the NFL will impose discipline on the 21-year-old.

8. NFL cash spending visualized: While there is no direct correlation between cash spending and team success in the NFL, it is still interesting to see which teams are getting the best bang for their buck. When it comes to the Patriots, who are ranked 29th during the 2021-2023 spending cycle, it is hard not to draw the conclusion that they got what they paid for.

NFL Team Cash Spending 2021-2023 against the 90% spending requirement.

Appears all teams met the requirement. pic.twitter.com/oVXXs8RjqB — TexansCap (@TexansCap) January 23, 2024

9. Josh Uche enters his high school’s Hall of Fame: Whether pending free agent Josh Uche will be back in New England or not remains to be seen. Last week, however, he was somewhere else: back in Florida, to be inducted into his high school Hall of Fame.

Before joining the Patriots as a second-round draft pick in 2020, and before his college career at the University of Michigan, Uche played high school ball at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. He was named first-team All-State during his 2015 senior season.

#Patriots linebacker Josh Uche was inducted into his high school Hall of Fame last weekend:



(IG: josh_uche) pic.twitter.com/CuXYcXfHmk — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 25, 2024

10. Setting up the week ahead: The Patriots will be quite busy this coming week. Not only will they continue filling out their coaching staff, they also have two college all-star games to scout: the East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1, with the Senior Bowl to be played on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The Patriots coaching staff will be represented at the Senior Bowl by Troy Brown. The wide receivers coach, whose future with the team remains unclear, will serve as offensive coordinator for one of the two teams.