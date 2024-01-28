NFL Conference Championship Sunday: Game times, things to watch for, open thread, and more

Conference Championship Sunday has arrived. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, both No. 1 seeds will be taking on the respective three seeds in their conference.

Here is all the broadcast information — as well as things to monitor — for Sunday’s action.

3:00 p.m. ET

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) at 1. Baltimore Ravens (13-4): After picking up his first career playoff victory on the road last weekend, Patrick Mahomes will now head to Baltimore to play in his sixth straight AFC Championship game. Waiting for him is the soon-to-be league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens — who are hosting their first Championship game since 1971.

Odds: Ravens -4 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

6:30 p.m. ET

3. Detroit Lions (12-5) at 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5): A late game-winning drive clinched the Niners a spot in their third straight NFC Championship game, in which they’ll look to get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl. As for Detroit, this marks only the second time the organization has appeared in this game with the first coming in 1991.

From a Patriots perspective, both offenses feature coaches who interviewed for the offensive coordinator position: Tanner Engstrand from Detroit and Brian Fleury from San Francisco.

Odds: 49ers -7 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Make sure head to the comment section to discuss anything from the NFL playoffs.