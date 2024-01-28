Patriots offensive coordinator candidate Zac Robinson reportedly joins Falcons

The New England Patriots have found their next defensive coordinator — the club will promote D-line coach DeMarcus Covington to the position — but the search to fill the vacant coordinator spots on offense and special teams continues. The group of targets is getting smaller, though, with Zac Robinson the latest to be scratched off the list.

Robinson is expected to join the Atlanta Falcons as their next offensive coordinator, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move will reunite him with new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who was part of the same Los Angeles Rams staff the last three seasons.

Robinson, who had most recently worked as the Rams’ pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was one of nine candidates linked to the Patriots’ offensive coordinator vacancy. With him no longer available, only six coaches remain left standing.

Former Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, who was part of the Rams’ coaching staff in that same position last year, headlines that group. The 41-year-old will conduct an in-person interview with the club and its new head coach, Jerod Mayo, on Sunday.

In addition to Caley, the Patriots also interviewed Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, San Francisco 49ers tight ends Brian Fleury, and ex-Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

No longer part of the search are Robinson, as well as Shane Waldron and Dan Pitcher. Whereas Robinson will join the Falcons, Waldron and Pitcher will be the offensive coordinators for the Bears and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, moving forward.