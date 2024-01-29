New England Patriots links 1/29/24 - Construction ahead: Players to build around

Another Conference Championship weekend is in the books (Oh, Detroit...). Only Super Bowl LVIII remains of the 2023-24 season. As we’re all too keenly aware, it’s also another playoff run without the Patriots. It’s been five years since New England won the championship, culminating a straight run of three Super Bowl appearances in a row and winning it twice. But reaching that rare peak came at a price.

The piper is now being paid. The key architects of the two dynasties are gone and the rebuild without them is in full construction mode. The coaching search has expanded, but yet to be fully fleshed out. In the meantime, in-house free agents will be left in limbo for a little while longer — The legal tampering period ahead of free agency begins [wink-wink] Monday, March 11th at midnight.

In the rubble of the lost season, a handful of players proved themselves worthy for Jerod Mayo and the collaborative to build the new team around. Linebacker Josh Uche is one of them. Unlike some ridiculous storylines parading through social media lately, these are the fun kind of debates to have while we wait.

Mike Dussault talks about the report that the Patriots are staying in-house, naming DeMarcus Covington as the next Defensive Coordinator.

Evan Lazar analyzes the top Patriots-related storylines at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama this week.

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship win over Colts. (1.20 min. video)

