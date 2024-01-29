Chiefs, 49ers will both try to follow in the Patriots’ footsteps in Super Bowl LVIII

The championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs is in the books, and only two teams remain left standing. Thanks to their victories on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl LVIII.

The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Back then, in February 2020, the Chiefs celebrated a 31-20 victory over the 49ers to claim their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in half a century.

Now set to play in their fourth Super Bowl under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and trying to win their third ring in that constellation, the Chiefs are on the verge of adding to their dynastic aspirations. Of course, having appeared in six straight AFC Championship Games with four victories, and owning two rings already since the 2019 season, their case already is a strong one.

A victory over the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday, however, would further solidify them as the league’s next dynasty — and the undisputed heirs to a title last claimed by the New England Patriots of the 2000s and 2010s.

That is not the only way Kansas City will try to follow in New England’s footsteps in two weeks. They also aim to become the first back-to-back champion since these very same Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004.

A 17-10 victory over the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Sunday gave the Chiefs that opportunity.

Standing in their way is a formidable opponent in its own right. The 49ers advanced to their second Super Bowl in the last four years via a 34-31 come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions; despite trailing 24-7 at the half, they were able to go on a 27-point rally to capture the NFC crown for an eighth time overall.

Along the way, the team of head coach Kyle Shanahan already managed to break one record jointly held by them, the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers: winning the 38th playoff game in their franchise’s history, they now stand one W above those other two organizations.

Against Kansas City, they will not just try to get revenge but also to secure another record: a win would give them six Lombardi Trophies, the same number held by the most successful clubs of the NFL’s Super Bowl era, the Pittsburgh Steelers and, once again, the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LVIII will be kicked off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11.