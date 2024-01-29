The New England Patriots are still in the process of finding a new offensive coordinator, and they keep adding names to the list of candidates. The latest addition is Scott Turner, who the team is planning to interview via a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Turner is following the family footsteps: his father, Norv, was a long-time NFL coach and also gave him a handful of opportunities along the way. However, the 41-year-old managed to build a coaching résumé away from his dad as well.

After starting his career at the college and high school levels, Turner joined the Carolina Panthers in 2011 as quality control coach. He moved to the Cleveland Browns to unite with Norv as wide receivers coach, and in 2014 followed him to Minnesota to work with the Vikings’ quarterbacks.

After briefly serving as an analyst at Michigan in 2017, he joined forces with his dad again the following year: Norv worked as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, with Scott coaching QBs again. While his father’s career came to an end after 2019, the younger Turner moved to Washington with long-time Carolina head coach Ron Rivera — this time getting the offensive coordinator title himself.

In 2023, Turner left to join the Las Vegas Raiders under head coach Josh McDaniels. He officially remains under contract with the team as its pass game coordinator.

The Patriots and new head coach Jerod Mayo, however, have apparently expressed interest in him as part of their own offensive coordinator search. Turner is one of 11 names linked to the vacant position last held by the departed Bill O’Brien.