Klint Kubiak reportedly interviews for Patriots offensive coordinator position

Jerod Mayo’s search for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator position has officially reached double-digit candidates.

The newest name on the list is San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist Klint Kubiak, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Beer.

Kubiak, 36, has spent his entire coaching career on the offensive side of the ball. That has included time at the collegiate level as well as NFL experience with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.

In Minnesota, Kubiak served as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the offensive coordinator in 2021. He then departed to Denver for one season where he held the title of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl winning coach Gary Kubiak, has now spent the past season with 49ers working under Kyle Shanahan. He is the second assistant on San Franciso’s staff that has interviewed for the offensive coordinator role in New England, joining tight ends coach Brian Fleury.

Among the other 11 candidates, Rams’ tight ends coach Nick Caley, Texas’ QB coach Jerrod Johnson, Panthers’ offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Lions’ passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, former Bears’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and Raiders’ pass game coordinator Scott Turner remain available.