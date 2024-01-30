As they say: the draft starts in Mobile.

That rings extra important for the New England Patriots this year, as they hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft — the organization’s highest selection since 1993. While many of the top projected prospects won’t be in Alabama for the Senior Bowl, New England will still get a first-hand look at many highly ranked draft eligible prospects.

The Senior Bowl has been of heavy interest for the Patriots in recent years. Last year, the Patriots added five players who appeared in the all-star game: Keion White, Marte Mapu, Jake Andrews, Chad Ryland, and Bryce Baringer. Both first-round picks from the prior two drafts — Cole Strange and Mac Jones — also appeared in Mobile.

While New England’s personnel department remains mostly the same, their draft tendencies could evolve with Jerod Mayo now leading the charge. Since taking over, the coach has made it clear that the team’s primary needs are quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle.

So, as we get ready for a week in Mobile — in which practices run Tuesday through Thursday before the all-star game on Saturday — let’s start by taking a look at prospects to watch at the Patriots three biggest positions of need.

Quarterback

The quarterback position will be the biggest question mark the Patriots must answer this offseason. Unfortunately, top projected picks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels will not be down in Alabama. If New England addresses the need in the first-round, it will be one of those three. But if they go elsewhere third overall, the Senior Bowl quarterback’s could come into play later in the draft.

Bo Nix (Oregon): As a five-year collegiate starter, Nix has plenty of experience with 61 starts under his belt. After a rough start at Auburn, it was a transfer to Oregon that put him on the NFL trajectory as the Ducks quick passing attack (6.8 average depth of target in 2023 ranked 93rd out of 95 QBs) suits his skillset.Nix also brings quality mobility to the field as a dual-threat, but questions remain about his arm talent (watching how he attacks vertically will be at the top of the list in Mobile) and ceiling as a NFL prospect. He feels more like a low-end/ceiling option, but a strong week at the Senior Bowl could leave Nix firmly in the first-round conversation.

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington): If not Nix, Penix will likely be the first QB off the board that’s in attendance — which could be determined by an important week in the Senior Bowl. The lefty had a monster season for Washington as he led them to the National Championship game. Penix thrives inside the pocket where he can fire javelins down the field and into tight windows. However, there are issues against pressure and working over the middle of the field. The biggest concern is the quarterbacks health, as he suffered four season-ending injuries — two of which were torn ACLs — in college. His medical tests throughout the pre-draft process will be key.

Michael Pratt (Tulane): At 6-foot-3, Pratt looks the part of a traditional signal caller — especially due to his plus ball placement and ability to process post-snap. Pratt has the ability to use his legs when needed, but won't blow anyone away with his athleticism. His arm velocity and ability to drive the ball downfield will be worth watching, but he’s an intriguing mid-round prospect at the position.

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina): Once a projected top NFL quarterback while at Oklahoma, Rattler struggled in 2021 before transferring to South Carolina. While he has a high-end NFL arm, it works against him at times as his aggressiveness led to 20 interceptions over the past two seasons. But, his arm truly allows him to attack anywhere on the field while he also boasts strong enough mobility where he can extend plays. He could come off the board in day two, but needs a consistent week of playing on time and making positive decisions.

Outside of the top four, Tennessee’s Joe Milton and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman will round out the QB’s at the Senior Bowl. They are about as opposite of players as you could get, as Milton has a bazooka of an arm but struggles with accuracy — especially when he needs to dial down the tempo. Hartman, meanwhile, is a more traditional pocket passer who relies on timing and accuracy to make up for a lack of physical tools.

Wide Receiver

This years wide receiver class is stacked, which is wonderful news for the Patriots. Considering a quarterback is taken with their first selection, New England will see a plethora of talented receivers at the Senior Bowl that are currently projected to go in the range of their second- and third-round picks at No. 34 and 68.

Xavier Legette (South Carolina): Measuring in two inches shorter than previous listed at 6-foot-1, Legette still has a freakish combination of size (223 pounds) and straight line speed. The former high school QB is still relatively new to the position — which can show in his route running — and only one true year of collegiate production, but is force to bring down after the catch. A strong week in Mobile could boost his stock early into day two.

Roman Wilson (Michigan): The leading receiver for the National Champion Wolverines, Wilson doesn’t stand out to many at just 6-foot, 192 pounds. But, Wilson accelerates with ease and has big play ability — averaging 16.0 yards per reception over his Michigan career. He projects best at the Z or in the slot in the NFL where he knows how to create space and does not shy away from contact in the middle of the field or in the run game.

Ladd McConkey (Georgia): McConkey was one of the top pass catching options on back-to-back National Championship teams at Georgia, but injuries limited him to just nine games and 30 receptions in 2023 — although his 3.26 yards per route run ranked eighth among all receivers. When healthy, McConkey is a savvy route runner who is a tough cover and also a run after catch threat with his stop-start ability. Like Wilson, he is on the smaller side at 6-foot, 185 pounds, so watching how they’ll handle 1-on-1s throughout the week will be valuable.

Tez Walker (UNC): The UNC transfer’s draft stock will be worth monitoring over the pre-draft process, where a strong start in Mobile could even boost his projection into the first-round. Walker fits the mold of an outside receiver at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds who generates big plays downfield due to his speed and ball tracking ability. Despite only playing in eight games due to transfer eligibility, Walker averaged 17.0 yards per catch as he became the favorite target of Drake Maye. He’ll now have a chance to showcase those talents throughout the week with Penix.

Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky): Corley’s game has drawn plenty of comparisons to Deebo Samuel, mostly due to his outstanding ability after the catch — his 683 YAC yards last season ranked fifth among qualified collegiate receivers. Not only is he explosive with the ball in his hands, but Corley consistently runs through tackles and is tough to bring down. He’ll have some improvements to make before he gets the ball in his hands, but everything after that point is on a different level.

Ricky Pearsall (Florida): The go-to option in the passing game for the Gators, Pearsall may best be described just as a baller. Pearsall is an excellent route runner due to his change of direction ability and may have some of the best hands in the class — just look at his one-handed highlight reel catch against Charlotte. He routinely hauls in contested catches in the middle of traffic and is a physical presence at the position.

Jamari Thrash (Louisville): A transfer from Georgia State, the 6-foot-1 Thrash is a smooth mover who wins mainly on his route running ability. Thrash has the versatility to play both the slot and the Z, but may be best suited for a movement role where his yards after the catch ability come into play.

Speaking of a strong route-runner, Arizona’s Jacob Cowing fits the bill. UCF’s Javon Baker — a former five-star recruit and Alabama transfer — is another high-end route runner who may be a bit underrated entering the week. Florida State’s Johnny Wilson is a physical monster at the position at 6-foot-6 and may even see some time at tight end in Mobile. You might not find a better blocker at the position than Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from Georgia. He can also run routes and had two drops in four years making him an intriguing late-round option.

Luke McCaffrey, Christian’s brother, may not blow anyone away athletically but is another player who fits the bill of a good football player. Another family connection — Brenden Rice, son of Jerry, was one of Caleb Williams’ favorite targets at USC as a big bodied receiver. Lastly, Texas’ Jordan Whittington is one of the lowest consensus ranked player attending, but proved himself as a key contributor in the Longhorns’ passing attack.

Offensive Tackle

It is a talented offensive tackle class in this year’s NFL Draft, but currently projects rather top heavy. With that in mind, New England may be better off addressing the position in round two. They’ll be closely monitoring the position with that in mind this week, as they’re five tackle prospects in attendance currently projected to go in the back half of round one or early in round two.

Taluese Fuaga (Oregon State): Physicality is the name of the game for Fuaga, who logged over 1,500 snaps at right tackle for Oregon State. The 6-foot-6, 330 pound tackle sets the tone in the run game with his powerful lower body. He also did not allow a sack throughout his collegiate career. A strong performance at the Senior Bowl could result in his draft stock settling into the top 15 range.

Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma): Where things currently stand, Guyton may also be gone in the middle of the first-round come April. As a former H-back, Guyton holds an elite athletic profile at the right tackle position despite being 6-foot-7. He is strong in pass protection — allowing just two sacks over the last two years — and showcases his quick feet in the run game.

Jordan Morgan (Arizona): Talk about experience, as Morgan — who is still just 22 years of age — enters the draft with 2,404 snaps of experience at the tackle spot. Morgan projects as high-end left tackle due to his size and power, but can also move well enough to live on an island in pass protection. With that, the former Bearcat should get a chance to shine during 1-on-1s at the Senior Bowl.

Kingsley Suamataia (BYU): A former 5-star recruit, Suamataia has improved each year manning the blindside position along the Cougars front. The physical gifts are what is most intriguing, as Suamataia stands 6-foot-4, 330 pounds and moves extremely well for his size — earning him a spot on Bruce Feldman’s preseason Freaks List. His combination of athleticism and length resulted in him allowing just two sacks the past two seasons.

Patrick Paul (Houston): The 6-foot-7 Paul features elite size and length and comes with nearly 3,000 (!) offensive snaps under his belt. Despite all the experience, Paul remains a bit raw at the position as he can overly rely on his size (36 inch arms). A big week in Mobile could be big to quiet some of the concerns and cement Paul as a day two tackle.

Duke’s Graham Barton has been the Blue Devils left tackle for the past three seasons, but is expected to move inside in the NFL. He could get work all over the line while in Mobile. Javon Foster from Missouri is currently projected a bit further down the board, but don't be surprised if his name starts to climb the ranks with a strong Senior Bowl showing.

Christian Jones gave up just one sack for the Longhorns all season, coming in the playoffs against Washington. He’s started more than 40 collegiate games at both tackle spots but projects best on the right side. Maryland’s Delmar Glaze is a strong athlete who can also play both tackle spots.

Roger Rosengarten played opposite Troy Fatuanu — a late removal from the Senior Bowl — at Washington and is strong in pass protection as he did not allow a sack in his collegiate career. His worst game may have come in the National Championship against Michigan, however.