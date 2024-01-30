New England Patriots links 1/30/24 - Piling on: Media vs. Mac Jones, Belichick, and Brady’s GOAT status

TEAM TALK
- 2003 - The Super Sequel: A Patriots Super Bowl sound odyssey. Part 1. (77 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth gives us a Patriots-centric 2024 Senior Bowl preview.
- Taylor Kyles’ 2024 Senior Bowl previews: Quarterbacks and Wide receivers.
- Matt Sidney (MusketFire) 4 massive unknowns for the Patriots heading to the 2024 offseason.
- Michael DeVito (MusketFire) 6 reasons why it’s nearly impossible for the Patriots to botch the 2024 draft.
- Matt Dolloff mentions how the offensive coordinator search is really heating up.
- Mike D’Abate reports the Pats offensive coordinator candidate count stands at 11, after reportedly setting interviews with Klint Kubiak and Scott Turner.
- Tom E. Curran also delves into what went wrong for Mac Jones in New England: Jones’ longtime throwing coach Joe Dickinson shares some thoughts.
- Tim Crowley relays Mark Daniels on how Mac Jones suffered from trying to improvise and save the offense, leading to his regression in 2023. “According to multiple sources, the mistake-filled Patriots offense led to Jones freelancing, playing outside Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s system and ultimately outside of his ability.”
- Mark Daniels says that according to a source, the the Patriots don’t plan on exercising Mac Jones’ fifth-year option, begging the assumption that the team will try to trade him this offseason.
- Karen Guregian advocates for the Patriots to trade Mac Jones now, “no time like the present to move on.”
- Alex Barth’s 2024 Draft Profiles: USC QB Caleb Williams.
- Greg Dudek notes that former Patriots assistant coach Brendan Daly continues his wild Super Bowl streak.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Monday Mailbag: Mike and Murph discuss DeMarcus Covington and Nick Caley as coordinator candidates, as pass-catching RBs and TE prospects in the draft and free agency. (40 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Ben Axelrod (Awful Announcing) 5 Super Bowl storylines you’re sure to get sick of. Is Patrick Mahomes the GOAT? /Get outta here with that ish.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The four keys to Super Bowl LVIII.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five early 2024 Super Bowl predictions with Chiefs, 49ers squaring off in Las Vegas.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 10 reasons each why the Chiefs and the 49ers made it to the 2024 Super Bowl.
- Jenna Lemoncelli (NY Post) Angry Mac Jones vented about Zach Wilson jealousy to Jets staffer before season finale. /Note: “vented” is a manipulative word.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Hot Read, Conference Championship edition: The Lions gave away a Super Bowl berth; Plus: Steve Spagnuolo’s masterful defensive game plan, Brock Purdy’s mobility, the only good Taylor Swift take, awards picks, and more.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Most valuable player for each NFL team during 2023 season. Patriots: Mike Onwenu.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Eight players who stood out in Monday’s East-West Shrine Bowl practices.
- Austin Gayle (The Ringer) One big question for the 12 playoff teams that didn’t make the Super Bowl.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking 12 losing teams’ chances of reaching Super Bowl in 2025.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Revealing the 50 Most Influential Teams in NFL History: Nos. 50-41 and Nos. 40–31. 2016 Patriots included at No. 31.
- Sam Neumann (Awful Announcing) Kyle Brandt warns of potential Super Bowl media scandals, says contract prohibits him from gambling, “There’s too many vices. There’s too many sins.” /Really that hard to avoid trouble?
BELICHICK
- Brendon Kleen (Awful Announcing) Everyone is getting excited about a potential Bill Belichick-Nick Saban NFL ‘CoachCast’: “The game evolves so fast that (Tony) Romo can no longer predict the plays, but Belichick still can.”
- Khari Thompson notes that according to Cam Newton, there were whispers around Foxborough years ago that Jerod Mayo would take over for Bill Belichick.
