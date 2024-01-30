Following measurements and weigh-ins on Monday, the 2024 Senior Bowl is kicking into a higher gear on Tuesday. Practices are set to begin at the college all-star event, and the New England Patriots will have the big guns at hand to scout draft prospects.

Director of player personnel Matt Groh, college scouting director Camren Williams, and senior personnel advisor Patrick Stewart are all expected to be present in Mobile, AL, this week to take a look at some of the finest talent the 2024 NFL Draft has to offer. The Patriots are set to select third overall in April coming off a 4-13 season.

There will be no shortage of players for the three and the rest of the Patriots’ scouts to watch. Quarterbacks Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) headline the more than 130 players participating in the practice showcase and eventual game — and are just two of the possible targets on New England’s radar this week.

Of course, Groh and company are not the only ones getting a close look at the Senior Bowl participants. Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown has been chosen to serve as offensive coordinator for the American Team — the second straight year a New England assistant received that honor after DeMarcus Covington worked as defensive coordinator in 2023.

While Brown’s future in the organization is unclear due to the change at head coach and a new, yet-to-be-found offensive coordinator coming in, he will also represent the Patriots on the field this week. The decision for him to travel to Alabama was made before the organization and long-time head coach Bill Belichick announced their mutual parting of the ways earlier this month.

With Belichick, who also served as a de facto general manager, no longer part of the operation, the Patriots have vowed to go a more collaborative route in building their team. The fact that they sent three prominent members of their scouting department to Mobile may not necessarily be proof of that, but it is a sign the club is taking a serious interest in the procedures.

Practices at the Senior Bowl will take place throughout the week, with eventual game set to be played on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Hancock Whitney Stadium.