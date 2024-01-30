Luke Getsy reportedly becomes second offensive coordinator candidate to receive in-person interview

As Jerod Mayo shifts the New England Patriots search for an offensive coordinator into a higher gear, the team is hosting Luke Getsy for an in-person interview, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Getsy is now the second reported candidate to receive an in-person interview for the job, joining Rams’ assistant Nick Caley who flew in last weekend.

Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is in New England today interviewing with the Patriots and will have a second interview for the Saints OC job tomorrow in New Orleans, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

The former Bears’ offensive coordinator was relieved of his duties at the end of the regular season after two years in the role.

“The growth and the development of the offense, to me, needed to be better than what it was,” Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus said at the time. “You look at the passing game, certainly that’s one aspect of it. And that’s where it is. We decided to move on from that.”

Getsy also held numerous positions on the offensive side of the ball with the Green Bay Packers, overlapping with Patriots’ director of scouting Eliot Wolf from 2014-17.

Competition for Getsy remains as he’ll additionally interview for the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator position on Wednesday. He previously interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for their open offensive coordinator job as well.