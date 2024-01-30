Two offensive coordinator candidates now off the board for the Patriots

As the New England Patriots offensive coordinator search continues, two names can now be officially removed from the list.

According to NFL Network, Texans’ QB coach Jerrod Johnson will remain in Houston while ex-Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will be joining the Chicago Bears as the team’s pass game coordinator.

The 35-year Johnson became a hot commodity in the coaching ranks after his work with Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023. However, a contract extension and raise for both Johnson and current offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was enough to keep the duo in Houston.

As for Brown, his one-year stint in Carolina ends after the team hired a new head coach this offseason. Brown will now reunite in Chicago with Shane Waldron, who were on Sean McVay’s staff together in Los Angeles.

Both coaches were among the 11 reported candidates to interview for the Patriots’ coordinator position. With them off the board, that list is now down to just six names: Rams’ tight ends coach Nick Caley, Lions’ passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, former Bears’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, 49ers’ passing game specialist Klint Kubiak, 49ers’ tight ends coach Brian Fleury, and Raiders’ pass game coordinator Scott Turner.

Head coach Jerod Mayo began the process of meeting with candidates in-person this week. That began with Caley over the weekend, while former Bears’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was in New England on Tuesday.