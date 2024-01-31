Tom Brady sat in New England Patriots captains meetings for seven seasons with Jerod Mayo. Brady’s final year with the team also marked Mayo’s first as a defensive assistant on the staff.

So, the legendary quarterback knows exactly what Mayo will bring to the table as New England’s new head coach.

“Jerod was a great leader. A great captain. A great friend,” Brady said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think he had a tremendous amount of success in football and then had success in other parts of his life when he retired. Him coming back into coaching, I think is great for the NFL and certainly great for the Patriots.

“He’s got a great understanding of how things need to be done. I think Jerod does an incredible job relating to everybody in the locker room, all the coaches, and I think he’ll do a great job.”

Mayo has been praised by players on the defensive side in recent years for being a players coach, while he stated in his introductory press conference that one of his main goals was to rebuild relationships within the organization.

It will be one of the first steps that Mayo takes in trying to get the Patriots back to the promise land — something Brady will be monitoring closely as he begins his next career as an NFL broadcaster with FOX.

“There’s only one happy team at the end of the year and then 31 other teams are looking for answers, trying to figure out how to get back,” Brady later added.

“The Patriots are one of those teams and they made some significant changes. There’s been a lot of changes in the NFL, that’s always certain. I’m just excited to pay attention and watch it. I’ll be paying attention all offseason, every move. I know when I hit the ground running with FOX next year we’ll be up the speed and ready to kick some ass.”