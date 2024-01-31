New England Patriots links 1/31/24 - Special teams under new direction; All eyes on the OC

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: What does the Super Bowl matchup say about how the Pats should rebuild the roster?
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense.
- Evan Lazar’s Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts from the first day of practices in Mobile.
- Mike Dussault highlights Tom Brady on the Pat McAfee Show offering his thoughts on Patriots new head coach Jerod Mayo, his move into broadcasting with FOX next season and more.
- Interview: Troy Brown on what he’s looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice. (2 min. video)
- From the NFL: Finalists announced for the 13th annual NFL Salute to Service Award. Patriots Joe Cardona included.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Conference Championships recap, Senior Bowl updates, Offseason hot topics. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth highlights the biggest Patriots-centric names to watch this week at the Senior Bowl.
- Mike Kadlick thumbnails six potential Patriots to watch at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Alex Barth’s 2024 Draft Profiles: Washington QB Michael Penix and Oregon QB Bo Nix.
- Mark Morse highlights his East West Shrine Game practice standouts.
- Nick Goss highlights Phil Perry on how the Patriots ‘lucked out in big way’ entering 2024 NFL Draft.
- Mark Daniels passes along an Ian Rapoport report that Jerod Mayo hires a Special Teams Coordinator, Rams’ assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer. /Three chairs for Springer! Hip, hip hooray! Hip, hip...
- Andrew Callahan reports the Patriots offensive coordinator search loses its fourth candidate after Jerrod Johnson, Shane Waldron, Dan Pitcher and Zac Robinson have withdrawn from consideration.
- Phil Perry explains why bringing Josh McDaniels back might be complicated for the Patriots. Valuable experience vs. new system.
- Tom E. Curran breaks down how Jerod Mayo has a unique opportunity to lead the Patriots into a new era and a clean rebuild, thanks to a blank slate.
- Karen Guregian highlights Devin McCourty on Steve and Brian Belichick and how they’re viewed as coaches: McCourty gives examples of why both get his thumbs up.
- Mike Kadlick peeks behind the paywall to find that four of the Patriots’ 2024 pending free agents were named to ESPN’s list of top 50 free agents.
- Karen Guregian highlights Devin McCourty describing a scenario where Mac Jones would remain in New England, and not be traded away.
- Karen Guregian relays a rival NFL executive assessing what the Patriots could get for Mac Jones in a trade. “I could see a team, even if they saw him as a very good backup, trading a fifth-round pick for him. Maybe they could get a fourth-rounder, but it would depend on the time of year, and the team’s situation.”
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: OC search intel, pondering a Fields trade and more.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Mailbag: Which wide receiver should New England target in free agency?
- Mike D’Abate spotlights Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, a Lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve, who was selected as one of three finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.
- Jonathan Alfano mentions Tom Brady merging his TB12 company with NoBull in an effort to amass efforts toward one day buying an NFL team
- Pats Procrastination podcast: Clare and Chudders discuss the current coaching carousel surrounding the New England Patriots. (32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2024 NFL Draft Guide: Scouting reports; Ranking the top 32 players.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Nine players who stood out in Tuesday’s East-West Shrine Bowl practices.
- Staff (NFL.com) 2024 Pro Bowl Games complete rosters: AFC and NFC.
- Staff (NFL.com) 2024 Pro Bowl Games skills competitions announced.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top free agents, projected landing spots for vets from playoff teams.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Super Bowl all-time 53-man roster. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski make the starter team, Julian Edelman makes it as a backup. No Pats defenders.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 10 most important playoff lessons, including when to go for it on 4th down.
- Bryan Curtis (The Ringer) Tom Brady is the ultimate test case for fame in the broadcast booth: The Grandma Theory of Sports Television, Greg Olsen’s future, and Fox’s novel strategy for talent development
- Brendon Kleen (Awful Announcing) Tom Brady explains why he “loves” listening to Greg Olsen as he prepares to replace him. “I think he does an incredible job every time he’s on, I love listening to him. I’m just going to go in there and do the best I can do with my own perspective.”
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) What will it take for Patrick Mahomes to unseat Tom Brady as NFL’s GOAT? The question is harder than you think.
- Pat McAfee Show (YouTube) Tom Brady joins to talk taking on his newest challenge & Mahomes GOAT comparisons, Jerod Mayo, Bill Belichick and more. (31.19 min. video)
- Daniel Kaplan (Front Office Sports) Deposition exposes Goodell’s and NFL’s concussion deliberations: “Still a great deal of uncertainty.”
- Will Hobson (Washington Post) Key findings from an NFL concussion settlement investigation: The Post reviewed more than 15,000 pages of documents relating to efforts by more than 100 former players to qualify for settlement benefits. Here’s what it found. [Free]
BELICHICK
- Richie Whitt notes Cowboys Jerry Jones fuels Bill Belichick rumors: ‘We could work together’.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick landing spots: Could legendary coach still get job in 2024 with Ben Johnson returning to Lions?
