With six weeks to go until the start of NFL free agency, Kyle Dugger has made his first business decision of the offseason.

The New England Patriots safety has decided to change agencies, and will be represented by 1 of 1 Agency moving forward. Wesley Spencer, one of the agency’s co-founders and agents, confirmed the move on social media on Tuesday.

Dugger, 27, originally joined the NFL as a second-round selection by the Patriots in the 2020 draft. Over the last four seasons, he has developed into a cornerstone of the team’s defense and one of the better safeties in the league — so much so that he is regarded a priority free agent heading into his first ever trip to the open market.

Dugger already explored changing agencies last offseason, and has now made the move. Whether it is any indication about his free agency plans remains to be seen, but 1 of 1 Athletes does have a history working out contracts with Patriots defensive backs.

Current starting cornerback Jonathan Jones is among the agency’s clients, as were former New England defenders Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty, as well as Duron Harmon. All of them signed contract extensions with New England at one point in their respective careers.

New England’s front office, of course, also has experience doing business with Dugger’s former agency, Athletes First. Ex-Patriots such as Kyle Van Noy, Jarrett Stidham, and Ronnie Perkins are represented by the company.

The NFL’s 2024 free agency period is slated to begin on March 13, with the so-called legal tampering window opening two days earlier. Dugger is among 24 Patriots players in need of new contracts, and one of 16 carrying the unrestricted label.