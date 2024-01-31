Who is Scott Turner, and why do the Patriots see him as a potential offensive coordinator?

The New England Patriots’ list of potential offensive coordinators is getting smaller, with only six names seemingly left in contention. Among them is current Las Vegas Raiders assistant coach Scott Turner.

Turner, the son of former NFL coach Norv Turner, brings considerable coaching experience to the table. Why exactly do the Patriots view him as a potential candidate to take over as their new offensive coordinator and possibly play a major role in helping develop the next franchise quarterback? Let’s find out.

Who is Scott Turner?

Current position: Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator

Age: 41

Playing background: Following his high school career at Oakton High School in Vienna, VA, Turner joined UNLV as a quarterback. A teammate of fellow future NFL coach Shane Steichen, he served primarily in a backup role. In three seasons with the Rebels, he attempted just 14 passes, completing five for a combined 43 yards. It became clear that playing the game professionally was not in the cards for him.

Coaching background: After leaving UNLV, Turner joined Oregon State as a graduate assistant in 2005 — the first stop on his 19-year coaching career so far. He left the Beavers after one season and found work as an offensive coordinator at South County High School in Lorton, VA. In two seasons, he helped the Stallions to a combined 12-9 record.

In 2008, he returned to the college level as an assistant coach at Pittsburgh: he spent two season as an offensive assistant, and one more as wide receivers coach under head coach Dave Wannstedt as well as offensive coordinators Matt Cavanaugh — a former Patriots second-round quarterback — and Frank Cignetti Jr.

In 2011, Turner received his first opportunity in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers under then-first-year head coach Ron Rivera hired him as an offensive quality control coach, a role he held for two years before departing to unite with his dad in Cleveland: he spent one season as the Browns’ wide receivers coach before leaving to join the Minnesota Vikings alongside Norv for the 2014-16 seasons.

In Minnesota, Turner coached quarterbacks under his father as well as head coach Mike Zimmer. In that role, he worked closely with first-round draft pick Teddy Bridgewater, who completed 64.9 of his passes for 6,150 yards as well as 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in their two seasons together (Bridgewater missed all of 2016 due to a leg injury).

Following the Vikings’ 8-8 season in 2016, he and his father were both let go. Norv sat out the 2017 season, while Scott joined the Jim Harbaugh-led University of Michigan as an offensive analyst.

In 2018, Ron Rivera brought Turner back to the Panthers. He coached quarterbacks in Carolina for two seasons, again with his dad working as the OC. When both the elder Turner and Rivera were fired during the 2019 season, the younger Turner was promoted to interim offensive coordinator: the team averaged 15.0 points per game with him at the helm, compared to 23.3 under his father.

Turner also left Carolina after its disastrous 2019 season, following Rivera to Washington. He spent three seasons as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator, overseeing a team that ranked 25th (20.9), 23rd (19.7), and 24th (18.9) in points scored and started eight different quarterbacks along the way. He was fired after the 2022 season.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels picked him up for the 2023 season to become the pass game coordinator in Las Vegas under OC Mick Lombardi. The 8-9 Raiders, who fired McDaniels and Lombardi in early October, ended the year ranked 23rd in points scored, in the 20s in most major passing statistics, and 23rd in expected points added per dropback.

Why do the Patriots see him as a potential offensive coordinator?

In order to assess this question, we touched base with Bill Williamson of SB Nation’s Raiders blog, Silver And Black Pride. Here is what he told us about the Patriots’ coaching candidate.

How would you assess the job Turner has done in Las Vegas? Turner was there just one year and it’s difficult to judge how he did. Josh McDaniels ran the show until he was fired and the offense wasn’t great. It improved some after McDaniels was fired, but it was still inconsistent. Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell did grow some as the season went on and his turnovers cut down as he didn’t have any in last four games. So, that may reflect strongly on Turner. but overall, it was a inconsistent season on offense. It’s also noteworthy the Raiders picked Bo Hardegree over Turner to be the interim OC even though he had no experience.

How would Raiders fans feel about seeing him leave to New England of all places? I don’t think Raiders fans will care that Turner is leaving. He was there for one season and it wasn’t great, so there’s no big connection there. Wholesale changes on the offensive staff was expected.

What do you think makes Turner an attractive candidate for the Patriots? As for Turner as a candidate, he’s a football lifer who belongs in the NFL. I don’t think it’s an awful hire by any stretch, but it may not be a home run hire, either.