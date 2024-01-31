While only two teams remain left standing in the NFL playoffs, the New England Patriots embark on a franchise-altering journey through the offseason.

In multiple aspects, they are very much starting from scratch. Parting ways with head coach and quasi-general manager Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, the rebuild is impacting all levels of the organization — from the coaching staff, to the personnel department, to the roster.

To start our offseason coverage, we will take a look at that latter part and analyze New England’s roster one position at a time. What is on the table coming off the 2023 season, what might be in store for 2024, and where the strengths and weaknesses lie. Today, the series continues along the interior offensive line.

Position depth chart

Cole Strange (25 | signed through 2025): The Patriots’ 2022 first-round draft pick struggled with injuries for much of his sophomore season. A knee injury suffered early in training camp sidelined him for the rest of the summer and into the regular season, while another ailment cost him more time. He eventually returned to play the finest football of his career, but he ended the season on injured reserve with another knee injury — this one appearing to be more serious than the previous two. In total, Strange saw action in 10 games in 2023.

David Andrews (31 | signed through 2024): Stability was a major issue for the Patriots offensive line last season, with one notable exception: team captain David Andrews was on the field for all 17 games and every one of the team’s 1,050 offensive snaps. The iron man was not just one of the team’s most reliable players and arguably among the most consistent performers on offense, but also again served as a locker room leader.

Sidy Sow (25 | signed through 2026): The Patriots selected Sow in the fourth round of the 2023 draft and originally planned to train him at offensive tackle. However, the team eventually decided to move him back inside: he started the final 12 seasons at right guard, and showed some promise as well as good chemistry with center David Andrews and right tackle Michael Onwenu. Sow was one of New England’s better rookie performers last year.

Jake Andrews (24 | signed through 2026): Another fourth-round draft pick, Andrews spent the majority of his own rookie campaign as an emergency option at the center position. With David Andrews not leaving the field, however, he got his first in-game opportunities at another spot: he played left guard over the final two weeks of the season, including as a starter for the season finale.

Atonio Mafi (23 | signed through 2026): The 2023 season was trial by fire for the Patriots’ fifth-round draft pick. He started five games at left guard in place of an injured Cole Strange, and was on the field for 43.6 percent of offensive snaps throughout the season. However, Mafi appeared to be in over his head at times: he struggled with line plays, was inconsistent in the running game, and overall appeared to be a weak link whenever relied upon. All in all, his rookie campaign can be summed up as a learning experience.

James Ferentz (34 | UFA): Despite the Patriots’ personnel issues along the offensive line in 2023, Ferentz ended up spending most of the year as an emergency practice squad player. He was on the field for just four total offensive snaps in his long in-game appearance, giving up a strip sack on one of them. His primary value to the operation appeared to lie in his experience as another de facto O-line coach following Adrian Klemm’s health-related departure.

Michael Jordan (26 | signed through 2024): The Patriots signed the former fourth-round draft pick to a reserve/futures contract earlier this month. After starting 29 games over his first four seasons, he did not see the field in 2023: after spending the summer in Carolina, he remained on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad throughout the regular season.

Offseason preview

As noted above, the Patriots’ offensive line was a major weakness in 2023 due to the unit’s inability to find a consistent starting lineup. Injuries played a role in that, as did performance issues.

That being said, the interior group appears to be in comparatively good shape heading into 2024. Cole Strange looked good after finally shaking off his initial knee issues (and before getting carted off with a season-ending knee injury in Week 15), Sidy Sow developed nicely, and Jake Andrews also showed promise in limited opportunities. Atonio Mafi, despite his issues, also had some moments to build on, while David Andrews remains the literal and figural center piece of the entire unit.

What’s more, the entire group with the exception of potential retirement candidate James Ferentz — who, again, played just four snaps in 2023 — remains under contract through at least 2024. If the Patriots and their new offensive coaching staff feel good about the career paths of Strange, Sow, Andrews and Mafi, no major investments should be needed this offseason.

That being said, some serious questions still remain.

The first is David Andrews. While he was a workhorse in 2023 and a model of stability both availability- and performance-wise, he will turn 32 in July and after 132 NFL games appears to be nearing the end of the road. Jake Andrews might be groomed to eventually replace him, but the jury is still out on the youngster.

The same is true for Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi. Sow looks like a potential future starter at right guard after already filling that role during his rookie season, but development is not gradual: he needs to stay on the right track in order to prove himself a long-term solution at the position. Mafi needs to do the same, if only to show that he can have a future on an NFL roster and is able to put a challenging first season behind him.

Then, there is Cole Strange. For all the promise the 2022 first-rounder showed last season, he still has considerable room for growth and his knee issues — especially the injury suffered in December — are a potential concern when it comes to his availability for the offseason workout program and training camp.

On paper, the Patriots have some talent to work with along their interior O-line. Paper doesn’t win football games, though.