Patriots reportedly hire Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator

As Jerod Mayo continues to fill out his coaching staff, he now has hired his second coordinator.

According to NFL Network, the New England Patriots are hiring Rams’ assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer as their new special teams coordinator.

The #Patriots are hiring #Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer as their new special teams coach under Jerod Mayo, source said. A rising young coach and another Sean McVay disciple. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2024

Springer joins New England’s staff after spending the last two seasons as an assistant in Los Angeles. They were his first two seasons in the NFL as he spent the prior eight years coaching special teams at the collegiate level.

Based off an interview with Tucson.com during his time as the Arizona Wildcats special teams coordinator, Springer projects to be a strong fit with Mayo from a personality standpoint.

“First things first, have a lot of passion and energy. You’re going to hear me say it a lot,” he shared. “Be consistent with your energy, your passion, your technique. And coming to work every day. If you’re not consistent with it, the players are going to see it right away.”

The soon-to-be 35-year old was one of three candidates to interview for the position with the Patriots, as the job was reportedly offered to Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams before he decided to stay in Atlanta. Former Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey also interviewed for the position.

Springer will take over the unit that was led by Cam Achord, Joe Judge, and Joe Houston last season. Achord, who coached last season in a contract year, and Judge’s future statuses are not yet known, while Houston reportedly took a similar job with the University of Florida.

With the hiring of Springer and DeMarcus Covington as defensive coordinator, all eyes now turn to Mayo’s search to fill the offensive coordinator vacancy.