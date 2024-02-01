11 potential Patriots draft targets to watch at the East-West Shrine Bowl

While much of the NFL world is focused on the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, it is not the only college all-star showcase on the calendar this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl is also taking place at the Dallas Cowboys’ facility in Frisco, TX.

It may not feature the same number of big-name 2024 draft prospects as its counterpart, but there is plenty of talent to be found at the Shrine Bowl as well — talent that very well might find its way to the New England Patriots when all is said and done. So, with the game taking place on Thursday night, we thought we’d give you an overview of some players worth taking a closer look at.

QB Tulia Tagovailoa (Maryland): It’s not an overly impressive group of quarterbacks at the Shrine Bowl this year, but Tagovailoa may be the most notable. He has some similarities in his game to his brother, Tua, and is set to enter the draft with three years of collegiate experience under his belt.

RB Blake Watson (Memphis): Watson will look to continue his impressive week of practice into the game Thursday night. While he rushed for 1,000 yards twice in college, his work as a pass catcher might intrigue New England more. Watson hauled in 90 passes over the past two seasons at Memphis and Old Dominion and has some YAC ability as well.

WRs Tahj Washington (USC) and Malik Washington (Virginia): The Washingtons have been tough covers for defensive backs down in Frisco, as they were in college. Catching passes from potential first overall draft pick Caleb Williams, Tahj put up career-highs in catches (59), receiving yards (1,062), and touchdowns (8) last season. As for the former Cavalier, Malik comes to the Shrine Bowl after positing 110 receptions for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023.

Both have some similarities in their game as they win on their quickness in-and-out of breaks, but both are on the smaller side and could be a bit redundant to DeMario Douglas for the Patriots.

USC’s Tahj Washington shows off the speed and ball skills on this one. He’s had a fantastic week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. pic.twitter.com/mRlfiqzs0H — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 29, 2024

TE Dallin Holker (Colorado State): The Rams tight end put hmself on the map with a monster game last season against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes, in which he hauled in six passes for 109 yards and two scores. Holker is the best tight end in attendance and moves well for a 6-foot-4, 235 pounder.

OT Garret Greenfield (SDSU): Despite coming from the FCS, Greenfield is one of the top lineman in attendance. He played tackle for the Jackrabbits — and has impressed their at times throughout the week — but some see a move inside at the next level. He played nearly every position during practice, so watching his usage and performance Thursday night will be noteworthy.

OGs Christian Mahogany (BC) and CJ Hanson (Holy Cross): A pair of locals for New England. Mahogany is an extremely powerful guard who was one of the top ranked lineman prospects in attendance. Hanson has also had a good week working both at guard and center.

ED Mo Kamara (Colorado State): Similar to his teammate Holker, Kamara had a big game against Colorado posting two sacks and a pair of TFLs. That launched a career-year for the rusher who posted 13.0 sacks and 17 TFLs.

#CSU EDGE Mo Kamara had a handful of nice reps during East team periods, as a run defender and pass rusher. Really nice job staying discipline and winning high side as a rusher at the #ShrineBowl. pic.twitter.com/2Khxa5udFB — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 28, 2024

CB Qwan’Tex Stiggers (Toronto Argonauts): One of the best stories throughout the week, Stiggers is entering the NFL Draft after never playing in an NCAA game. He dropped out of college following the death of his father before trying out for the Canadian Football League after a stint in the Fan Controlled Football.

In the CFL, the 6-foot corner impressed making the All-Star game and being name the Most Outstanding Rookie. Watching him in live action Thursday will be at the top of the list.

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech): If the Patriots want a true free safety, Taylor-Demerson is likely where they’ll look from this game. He logged nearly 1,500 snaps deep during his time as a Red Raider and recorded 10 interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Taylor-Demerson can work sideline-to-sideline with ease and already had a pick-six during practice this week.

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1, and can be followed live on NFL Network. We also encourage you to head down to the comment section to discuss the game.