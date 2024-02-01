New England Patriots links 2/01/24 - Patriots Ram through their search for coordinators

The news today is a bit of a hodge-podge. The East West Shrine Bowl plays tonight. The Senior Bowl is this Saturday, and there are plenty of potential Patriots to watch in both games. During the Dynasty years I would hardly touch draft talk until the Patriots were out of the playoffs, but in more recent times I’ve been covering it a tad earlier than preferred. ‘Tis the season to drool over highlight reels of draft prospects and imagine how they’d fit on the roster, so have at it.
Also included are some Mac Jones trade speculation and the Boston Globe’s Chris Gasper taking a few more whacks at Bill Belichick with a stick. Gasper has had a bad case of PDS (Patriots Derangement Syndrome) since the team was in full dynasty mode. He didn’t respect Robert Kraft, he fully disdained Bill Belichick, and the only use he had for Tom Brady was to use him to bash Belichick. Even his compliments were the back-handed kind, “You look great today, Fred! Hardly notice the 40 pounds you put on the last few years and you’re not balding nearly as bad as your brother. Glad to hear you don’t have heart problems —yet. But with your family history, it’s coming. See ya!”
Nick Caley is the Patriots’ first finalist for the team’s offensive coordinator position. The list has been organically narrowing itself down, from 11 to 6, as the candidates remove themselves to take positions elsewhere - or anywhere but here. Mike Giardi suggests it’s an undesirable position for a young coach to take on: No starting QB, no offensive vision - that we know about anyway. I can see why on the surface it might be a more difficult destination than landing with an established head coach and solid quarterback. But what a way to make a name for yourself! Do this right and the sky’s the limit.
TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the quarterbacks in Mobile from a Patriots perspective.
- Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh checks in from the 2024 Senior Bowl. (26 sec video)
- Highlights: Senior Bowl QB highlights. (39 sec video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Takeaways from Senior Bowl practices, NFL Draft, coaching staff updates. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick thumbnails five prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl from a Patriots perspective.
- Keagan Stiefel profiles 10 potential Patriots to watch at the Shrine Bowl
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots initial pre-draft meetings include SEC quarterbacks and local prospect.
- Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff’s 2024 Patriots pre-draft meeting tracker.
- Phil Perry makes a case the Pats should consider trading a 3rd-round pick to the Bears for QB Justin Fields. /Wut?
- Jason Ounpraseuth says even though the 2023 Rams had one of the worst special teams units in the NFL, Jeremy Springer can bring an underrated value to the Patriots: Springer preaches a positive attitude and can provide the human connection Mayo seeks as head coach. /Know what else creates a positive attitude? Winning.
- Andrew Callahan writes that according to sources, Rams TEs coach Nick Caley is a finalist for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job.
- Dakota Randall relays Mike Giardi talking to ‘league sources’ at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL on how little buzz the Pats’ offensive coordinator search has generated league-wide. “Their best playmaker is a 6th round liliputian (Pop Douglas). Sure. Where do I sign up?” says one. Another added, “What does Mayo want them to be? I don’t know that anyone knows the answer yet.”
- Dakota Randall highlights Mike Giardi on the Patriots GM search (or lack thereof), who’s in charge now and who will likely take over.
- Andy Hart explains how the Mac Jones excuse-making is real and really annoying.
- Jason Ounpraseuth suggests four teams the Patriots can trade Mac Jones to as a reclamation project.
- Lauren Campbell notes Greg Olsen finally admits he knew going into the FOX role that Tom Brady would eventually take over, but he’s certainly not leaving with dignity.
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the hiring of special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and what it says about the team’s culture. (2.18 min. video)
- Andy Hart and Phil Perry say it’s time to pump the brakes on all of the recent ‘Gronk vs. Kelce’ debates. “Rob Gronkowski defied physics, is clear, far and away ... the best tight end of all time.” (1.40 min. video)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate on new ST coordinator Jeremy Springer; Solomon Wilcots joins to share thoughts on the end of the Belichick era in New England, Mayo’s hiring, and the Patriots next step; More. (34 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two Podcast: Derek Havens and Steve Balestrieri discuss the latest with the Patriots coaching search, and more. (67 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jess Root (TouchdownWire) How to watch 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl: Schedule, kickoff, TV. Tonight, 8 p.m.
- Christian Kirby II (MSN) How to watch the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Saturday, Feb. 3rd. 1 p.m.
- Jarrett Bailey (TouchdownWire) Secret superstars of the Senior Bowl, Day Two.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 2024 schedule, odds: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs set for Super Bowl battle in Las Vegas.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s greatest dynasties of the past six decades: Patriots No. 1.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Ranking all 57 Super Bowls from best to worst. 1. LI: Patriots-Falcons.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) The 58 greatest NFL teams to play in the Super Bowl – and not all won Lombardi Trophy. No. 16. 2007 Patriots.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) If you’re going to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, get ready to lose.
- Lance Zierlein & Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: Quinyon Mitchell earning his way into CB1 conversation.
- Staff (NFL Draft Buzz) Offensive scouting reports and rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft: Quarterbacks - Running backs - Wide receivers - Tight ends - Offensive line.
- Staff (NFL Draft Buzz) Defensive rankings and scouting reports for the 2024 NFL Draft: Defensive line - Edge rushers - Linebackers - Defensive backs.
- David Carr (NFL.com) Final top 15 offensive player rankings of the 2023 NFL regular season.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Most overperforming/underperforming units of 2023 season. Pats offense included.
- Staff (LAFB) NFL Insiders reveal Los Angeles Chargers paid staggering contract amount for Jim Harbaugh. Chargers are reportedly paying Harbaugh an average salary of $16 million per season.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Sure, next-level NFL stats provide clues about tendencies, probabilities. But numbers shouldn’t be confused as answers that supplant common sense.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) It’s Taylor Swift’s world and the Super Bowl is living in it.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
BELICHICK
- Christopher Gasper says Tom Brady, Sr. went to bat for Bill Belichick while his whole article takes a bat to Bill Belichick.
