New England Patriots links 2/01/24 - Patriots Ram through their search for coordinators

The news today is a bit of a hodge-podge. The East West Shrine Bowl plays tonight. The Senior Bowl is this Saturday, and there are plenty of potential Patriots to watch in both games. During the Dynasty years I would hardly touch draft talk until the Patriots were out of the playoffs, but in more recent times I’ve been covering it a tad earlier than preferred. ‘Tis the season to drool over highlight reels of draft prospects and imagine how they’d fit on the roster, so have at it.

Also included are some Mac Jones trade speculation and the Boston Globe’s Chris Gasper taking a few more whacks at Bill Belichick with a stick. Gasper has had a bad case of PDS (Patriots Derangement Syndrome) since the team was in full dynasty mode. He didn’t respect Robert Kraft, he fully disdained Bill Belichick, and the only use he had for Tom Brady was to use him to bash Belichick. Even his compliments were the back-handed kind, “You look great today, Fred! Hardly notice the 40 pounds you put on the last few years and you’re not balding nearly as bad as your brother. Glad to hear you don’t have heart problems —yet. But with your family history, it’s coming. See ya!”

Nick Caley is the Patriots’ first finalist for the team’s offensive coordinator position. The list has been organically narrowing itself down, from 11 to 6, as the candidates remove themselves to take positions elsewhere - or anywhere but here. Mike Giardi suggests it’s an undesirable position for a young coach to take on: No starting QB, no offensive vision - that we know about anyway. I can see why on the surface it might be a more difficult destination than landing with an established head coach and solid quarterback. But what a way to make a name for yourself! Do this right and the sky’s the limit.

