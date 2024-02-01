Six men remain left standing in the New England Patriots’ search for a new offensive coordinator, and one of them is apparently well-positioned to get the job. Nick Caley, a former Patriots assistant who coached tight ends with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, has become the “first finalist” per a report by Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Caley and the Patriots are no strangers to one another. After coaching at the college level for the first 10 years of his career, he made the move to the NFL in 2015 as an offensive assistant in New England.

After two years at the job, Caley was promoted to tight ends coach for the 2017 season. He held that role for six years but decided to leave last offseason: after unsuccessfully interviewing for the offensive coordinator position in 2023 — a job that eventually went to Bill O’Brien — he joined the Rams under head coach Sean McVay.

One year later, a reunion appears to be possible. Caley interviewed twice with the Patriots, including an in-person meeting earlier this week.

Besides him, former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has also flew in for a second interview. So far, Getsy and Caley are the only two candidates to reportedly meet twice with new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and his supporting staff.

The other potential offensive coordinators still in play are Detroit Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, Klint Kubiak and Brian Fleury, a San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist and tight ends coach, respectively, and Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner.

Mayo and the Patriots already filled two coordinator vacancies this offseason. They promoted D-line coach DeMarcus Covington to coordinate the defense, with ex-Rams special teams assistant Jeremy Springer hired to coordinate the kicking game.