The New England Patriots plan to decline the fifth-year option in quarterback Mac Jones’ rookie contract. The decision, which was first reported by MassLive, means that the former first-round draft pick will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season.

New England indeed declining to exercise the option would not come as a surprise. Jones, after all, has failed to build on what was a promising 2021 rookie campaign.

After earning the starting position over incumbent Cam Newton during training camp, Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record in his first season at the helm. From that point on, however, his development began to stall: the Alabama product failed to develop and by his third season found himself benched in favor of backup Bailey Zappe.

What contributed to Jones’ fall will be the subject of debate for years to come, but it seems a variety of factors all played a part. His own limitations as a quarterback, constant change at offensive coordinator, a subpar supporting cast, and consistent injury woes up front all led to the marriage between New England and its young quarterback going downhill quickly.

In 2023, Jones started 11 contests but was pulled in four of them. The final benching, at halftime of a Week 12 loss to the New York Giants, ended his career as New England’s starting quarterback. At that point, he had completed 224 of 345 pass attempts (64.9%) for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

What the future holds for Jones under new head coach Jerod Mayo and a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — it will be the fourth in his four NFL seasons — remains to be seen. There is a chance he returns to the club even if it drafts another passer early, or gets traded to the highest bidder.

What seems like a certainty at this point in time, however, is that the fifth-year option deadline on April 29 will come and go without the Patriots making a move.