The writing was already on the wall, but it is now official: Bill Belichick, one of the great coaches in pro football history and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, will not work as an NFL head coach in 2024.

Heading into this week, only two vacancies remained. However, both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders unsurprisingly decided to go in different directions: the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald to be their next HC, with the Commanders bringing Dan Quinn aboard in the same capacity.

Neither team had seriously considered Belichick for its openings. In fact, only the Atlanta Falcons expressed interest in the 71-year-old before eventually hiring Raheem Morris.

And so, less than a month after leaving the New England Patriots, Belichick’s coaching future is in serious question.

Belichick spent 24 years with the Patriots and helped them win six Super Bowls. Together with quarterback Tom Brady, he was responsible for building and maintaining a two-decade dynasty that defied the league’s goals of creating parity in a salary cap and free agency setting. However, he failed to return to those same spheres after Brady’s departure following the 2019 season.

The Patriots missed the playoffs in three of their last four seasons, and bottomed out at 4-13 in 2023. This, in turn, led to a mutual parting of the ways between him and the Patriots earlier this month.

New England quickly filled his former role, promoting Jerod Mayo to become its next head coach. Belichick, meanwhile, will have to wait for another opportunity — if it ever comes.