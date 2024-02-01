New England Patriots owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft sent their annual letter to season ticket holders this week, and it echoes the overall theme of the offseason for the organization: renewal.

Coming off a 4-13 season that set the stage for a head coaching change from Bill Belichick to Jerod Mayo, the Krafts made a pledge to fans. The Patriots would “acquire the talent and leadership necessary to rebuild a culture committed to winning” that had been lacking recently in the eyes of the team’s ownership.

“The results of the past few seasons have not met that standard, nor the expectations of our fans,” the letter reads. “After a disappointing 2023 season in which the team’s record dipped to a 30-year low, significant changes were made to redirect the trajectory of our organization.”

Besides building a new-look coaching staff following the Patriots’ mutual parting of the ways with Belichick, the club also needs to restock its roster. Luckily, New England will have considerable resources to make it happen. The team is among the league leaders in projected salary cap space, and set to pick third overall in the NFL Draft.

How quickly the investments that are about to happen will translate to on-field success remains to be seen. For the Kraft family, however, this offseason is all about rebuilding the foundation.

The full letter to season ticket holders reads as follows: