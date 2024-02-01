Patriots hire Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator

Head coach Jerod Mayo’s search for an offensive coordinator has reached its end.

The New England Patriots announced the hire of Alex Van Pelt on Thursday evening, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Van Pelt, 53, spent the past four years as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns under head coach Kevin Stefanski, filling in as the team’s playcaller for one playoff victory. In 2023, he had quarterbacks coach added to his title ahead of an 11-6 campaign that featured five starters under center. It ended with his firing following a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild card.

By then, veteran Joe Flacco, who signed to Cleveland’s practice squad in November, had completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the regular season. The depth chart also spanned Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker and Jeff Driskel en route to ranking 10th among the league’s offenses with 23.3 points per game.

Selected in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL draft out of the University of Pittsburgh, Van Pelt’s playing career brought initial stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. He would go on to appear in 31 games, starting 11, with the Buffalo Bills through 2003. Finishing his tenure as Drew Bledsoe’s backup, Van Pelt totaled 2,985 yards, 16 touchdowns and 24 interceptions altogether through the air.

After retiring, Van Pelt volunteered at the University of Buffalo before working as the quarterbacks coach of NFL Europe’s Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005. He returned to the Bills from 2006 through 2009 while climbing from offensive quality control coach to quarterbacks coach and ultimately offensive coordinator.

Subsequent tours arrived with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 through 2019. During the past decade, he spent time overseeing running backs in addition to quarterbacks.

After previous offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien moved on to Ohio State in January, New England cast a wide net for the vacancy. The reported connections around the league included Scott Turner, Klint Kubiak, Luke Getsy, Brian Fleury, Tanner Engstrand, Thomas Brown, Jerrod Johnson, Shane Waldron, Dan Pitcher as well as former Patriots in Zac Robinson and Nick Caley.

But Van Pelt’s name flew under the interview radar across three weeks.

Along with his pact, the organization has finalized the hires of defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer.