What hiring Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have finally found a new offensive coordinator. Two weeks after Bill O’Brien’s departure to Ohio State, the club has hired former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Alex Van Pelt to fill the vacant position.

Van Pelt is no stranger to coordinating an offense, having done just that during his four years in Cleveland. Now, he will be tasked with getting a unit back on track that contributed to New England ranking 31st in the league in points scored last season.

With all that said, let’s take a big-picture look at what the hire means for the Patriots moving forward.

All three coordinator spots have now been filled

During his introductory press conference, new head coach Jerod Mayo hinted at coordinator titles returning to New England. He was not lying, and has now hired people to fill all three of those spots.

After already promoting D-line coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator, and hiring former Los Angeles Rams assistant Jeremy Springer for the special teams role, Mayo has now brought Van Pelt in to fill the final coordinator vacancy. The fact that those last two positions went to external candidates speaks for New England’s desire at a fresh start in those particular phases of the game.

This marks the first time since 2017, the Patriots will have official coordinators on offense, defense and special teams.

The Patriots go with experience on the offensive side of the ball

Jerod Mayo is a first-time head coach whose experience lies entirely on the defensive side of the ball. And while there was speculation that he would hire a first-time offensive coordinator such as Nick Caley, Zac Robinson or Tanner Engstrand, he eventually went with one of the most experienced options available.

The 53-year-old Van Pelt spent 11 years as an NFL quarterback, appearing in 32 games as a member of the Buffalo Bills in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He made the move to coaching in 2005 and found his first job in the league the following year.

Since then, Van Pelt has coached quarterbacks, running backs, and also served as an offensive coordinator on two occasions: he held the job with the Bills in 2009, and again in Cleveland the last four years. Now, he is getting another crack at leading an offense — one that is in dire need of some spark after a rough two-year stretch under Matt Patricia/Joe Judge and Bill O’Brien.

New England likely also has found its quarterbacks coach

When the Patriots lost Bill O’Brien, they also lost their quarterbacks coach. While it is possible another coach will be added specifically to fill that role, Van Pelt has 14 season as a QB coach in the NFL on his résumé — including working with passers such as Aaron Rodgers, Andy Dalton, Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett, and most recently Joe Flacco.

Who will be part of New England’s quarterback room in 2024 remains to be seen. Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke are the three options under contract as of today, but all three are candidates to be moved between now and the start of the regular season in September.

With the Patriots set to draft third overall in April, chances are Van Pelt will get a chance to work with a highly-touted rookie prospect this season. USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are all considered as potential options for New England should the team go that route early in the first round of the draft.

Schematic change might be coming

While they remodeled their offense constantly during their 24 years under head coach Bill Belichick, the core principles of the unit remained intact. The Patriots ran a modified Erhardt-Perkins scheme that proved itself historically effective with Tom Brady running the show at quarterback. Since Brady’s departure following the 2019 season, however, New England has had struggles to field a competitive offense.

What exactly Van Pelt’s unit will look like in New England remains to be seen, and might depend on the personnel available as well as Mayo’s input. Looking at his history, however, he has a West Coast background built around core components such as short passing, timing, and power running.

Van Pelt is the first domino to fall on offense

Hiring Van Pelt is just the first move the Patriots will make on the offensive side of the ball: several if not all other spots on that side of the ball will see change in the coming days and weeks. What will happen remains to be seen, but there are several candidates to watch out for.

When Van Pelt was fired by the Browns last month, after all, he was not the only coach to be let go. Cleveland also fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and decided not to renew the contract of tight ends coach T.C. McCartney — all of them candidates to reunite with Van Pelt in New England again.

In addition, Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters also might be a candidate to fill a supposed vacancy on staff.

In addition, Van Pelt’s presence might also influence New England’s player personnel decisions this offseason — both at quarterback and elsewhere. Browns free agents such as tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receivers Marquise Goodwin and James Proche might have to be put on the radar.