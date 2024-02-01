Patriots reportedly targeting Andy Dickerson for offensive line coach

The New England Patriots are off and running attempting to fill out new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team is targeting the former Seahawks’ offensive line coach Andy Dickerson to fulfill the same role.

With Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator, the Patriots are targeting former Seahawks/Rams assistant Andy Dickerson as OL coach, per sources.



Attended Tufts University and has had proven success with rookie development (e.g. Charles Cross/Abraham Lucas) and run-game schemes. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 1, 2024

The 42-year old is familiar to the area, as Dickerson played offensive line at Tufts University from 1999-2002. One of his first coaching roles than came with the Patriots, as he served in the operations department from 2004-05.

Dickerson previously worked with the Rams organziiton from 2012-20 as the team’s assistant offensive line coach. He then departed to Seattle in 2021 where he originally worked under the title of run game coordinator.

After one year in that role, Dickerson was named the team’s offensive line coach. In 2022, he served a key role in an offensive line that started and developed rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. The pair became the first rookie duo to start a team’s first 15 games at tackle since the 1970 merger.

With Seattle moving on from head coach Pete Carroll this offseason, Dickerson then became available for hire. He then interviewed for the Browns and Bengals’ offensive coordinator vacancies, which have since been filled.

If hired in New England, Dickerson would replace offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. Klemm, who was hired last offseason, oversaw a Patriots unit that ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple categories.