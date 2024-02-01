The New England Patriots’ coaching staff remains a work in progress, but new head coach Jerod Mayo has at least filled the biggest spots now. After already hiring coordinators on defense and in the kicking game, he has now also found his OC: Alex Van Pelt, formerly of the Cleveland Browns, will take over the position last held by Bill O’Brien.

We will have plenty of analysis of the hire over the coming days and weeks. For now, let’s just focus on the man himself and what the Patriots may have seen in him to make Van Pelt their next offensive coordinator.

Who is Alex Van Pelt?

Most recent position: Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (fired)

Age: 53

Playing background: His high school career at Winston Churchill High School in San Antonio, TX, paved the way for Van Pelt to receive a football scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh. A four-year starter for the Panthers between 1989 and 1992, he set school records for passing yards (11,267), completions (867) and attempts (1,503) upon his departure. He also became only the fifth collegiate player to surpass 2,000 passing yards in four consecutive seasons.

Despite his success, Van Pelt had to wait until the eighth round of the 1993 draft to hear his name called. The Pittsburgh Steelers brought him aboard with pick No. 216, but he did not even make it out of training camp.

Van Pelt joined the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was a teammate of Joe Montana. The team decided to part ways with him in 1994, but the Buffalo Bills picked him up and he never looked back: he spent 10 years in Buffalo, serving primarily as a backup — including behind Jim Kelly, Doug Flutie and Drew Bledsoe. He still saw action in 32 combined regular season and playoff games with 11 starts.

When he retired after the 2003 season, Van Pelt had gone a combined 266-of-487 for 3,002 yards, 17 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Coaching background: Following his retirement in 2004, Van Pelt initially served as a color commentator on the Bills’ radio network for two years. In 2005, he made the move into coaching — serving as QB coach with the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe, and as a volunteer quality control coach under under Bills head coach Dick Jauron.

Following a brief stint as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at the University at Buffalo, he returned to the Bills to work in quality control. By 2008, he had been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He held the position for two years, while also serving as offensive coordinator after Turk Schonert was fired shortly before the start of the 2009 season.

In his first and only year as the Bills’ OC, the team averaged just 16.1 points per game and resided near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories. Van Pelt was not retained when Jauron and the rest of the staff were dismissed the following offseason.

He moved to Tampa Bay shortly thereafter, working as QB coach under Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Greg Olson. He lasted two years in that position, but was fired alongside Morris, Olson and the rest of the staff following the 2011 campaign.

Van Pelt’s next opportunity came in Green Bay, where he initially worked as running backs coach for the 2012 and 2013 seasons on Mike McCarthy’s staff. When quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo left in 2014, however, he made the move over to his former job in Buffalo and Tampa — quite successfully: Van Pelt coached Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Packers’ QBs for four seasons, including one (2015) where he also coached the wide receivers.

Despite the success he and Rodgers enjoyed together — he was named MVP once and voted to three Pro Bowls — Van Pelt left for the Cincinnati Bengals after his contract expired in 2018. Despite working with another proven passer in Andy Dalton, the results were not the same and Van Pelt left in 2020 for an opportunity to coordinate the Browns’ offense.

He held that position for four seasons, and in 2023 also added quarterbacks coach to his title. While play-calling duties fell on head coach Kevin Stefanski, he still had a prominent role in preparing both the game plans and the team as a whole on a week-to-week basis.

During his time in Cleveland, the Browns ranked 14th (25.5), 20th (20.5), 18th (21.2), and 10th (23.3) in points scored per game. That top-10 ranking in 2023 was especially impressive considering that the Browns had to start five different players at the quarterback position.

Nonetheless, he was fired following a 45-14 wild card loss to the Houston Texans in January. It took him just two weeks to find a new job.

Why will he be the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator?

In order to answer this question, we touched base with Jared Mueller of SB Nation’s Browns blog, Dawgs By Nature. Here is what he told us about the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator.

Why do you think the Patriots hired him as their offensive coordinator? I think AVP’s experience with multiple systems and different quarterbacks really helps his cause. Van Pelt is not tied to a specific way of coaching which should help him really tailor the Patriots offense to the players on the field. As a former player, AVP has a direct style of communication that doesn’t vacillate too greatly.

How would you assess the job he did in Cleveland? Frankly, it is tough to assess Van Pelt’s job with Cleveland as he wasn’t the team’s play caller and often was regurgitating what Kevin Stefanski was saying. That he was never sought for head coaching interviews despite Baker Mayfield having a very good year in 2020 says a little about how the NFL has viewed his work with the Browns.

What kind of offense will he bring to New England? You will likely see a hybrid of West Coast and zone run schemes fit together. AVP is likely to bring a run first, cautious offense which lifts the floor for the quarterback but may limit the ceiling as well to start off until the quarterback proves themselves. Like most that run those systems, making life easy for the QB is the first priority.

Why should or shouldn’t Patriots fans be excited about the hire? AVP brings competence to the offense, has coached a lot of really talented quarterbacks to play well and has lifted the play of QBs that were more middle-of-the-road talents. Van Pelt has also coached under some very smart offensive minds during his time as well.