Super Bowl Sunday has arrived. In a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Here is all the broadcast information — as well as things to monitor — during the 2023-24 season’s conclusion.

6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers: The Chiefs are back in the big game for the fourth time in the last five years, becoming the third team in NFL history to make four Super Bowls in a five-season span — joining the 1990-93 Buffalo Bills and the 2014-18 New England Patriots. Kansas City can also become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Standing in their way is Brock Purdy and the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will look to finally get over the hump as Purdy could become the lowest drafted starting quarterback (pick No. 262) to even win the Super Bowl.

Odds: 49ers -1.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

