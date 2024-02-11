Patriots hire Drew Wilkins as outside linebackers coach, per report

Two days after bringing Dont’a Hightower on board to coach linebackers, the New England Patriots have hired another assistant to work with the position group.

Drew Wilkins, who spent the 2023 season with the New York Giants, will join the club as its outside linebackers coach. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the move.

Wilkins, 36, started his career as a student assistant coach at his alma mater, Maryland, before making the jump to the NFL in 2010. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, filling various roles on the team’s support and coaching staffs.

After starting out as a member of the video staff as well as a staff coordinator, he made the jump to coaching in 2014 as a defensive assistant. By 2017, he was promoted to assistant defensive line coach and also added coaching outside linebackers to his responsibilities the following year.

In 2020 and 2021, he solely worked with the Ravens’ OLBs before following defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale to the Giants in 2022. After two years holding the same title he previously had in Baltimore, Wilkins was fired earlier last month in the aftermath of Martindale’s departure from the organization.

Wilkins was reportedly considered for “high-level” positions at the college level, but has now decided to stay in the NFL and join the Patriots.