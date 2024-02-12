My good friend Pat Lane sought to answer the question, “What would it look like if the Patriots made a big move up for a QB?” in his last mock draft. In this one, I look to answer something very different: what if the New England Patriots don’t like this quarterback class very much?

Let’s break it down. There are six quarterbacks whose names are thrown around as top-75 picks with starter potential.

Two, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, are likely off the board before the Patriots make a pick if we look at most mock drafts.

The next option, LSU star and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, started five seasons and only looked like a first-round pick in his final one. That also coincided with the development of two likely first-round receivers and one of the top offensive lines in the country. Daniels is an electric player, but also a risky prospect to take at pick No. 3 with what we know about hit rates for late bloomers.

Michigan starter and national champion J.J. McCarthy has also gotten first-round buzz. He’s the youngest of the options, turning 21 days after the Wolverines won the title. McCarthy shows most traits you want in the NFL starter, but he is unpolished and likely requires a year to sit and develop. Do you want to wait a year to see what you have in a guy who only has good, but not great, traits? (If your answer to that question is yes, check out my last mock draft.)

The final two quarterbacks are the two from the pacific northwest. Oregon starter Bo Nix won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year after putting up big numbers, but a disappointing Senior Bowl performance coupled with his age begs questions about how high his ceiling is as a prospect. Nix is the oldest of the bunch with 61 college games under his belt; how likely is it he’s already maxed out his abilities?

The other Pac-12 star is Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who wowed on social media with his Sugar Bowl performance against Texas. He was plagued by injuries through four years at Indiana, never playing more than seven games in a season, before breaking through with two full seasons of strong performance at Washington. Although his receiving corps likely won’t have two first-round picks like Daniels, Penix Jr. had an elite supporting cast with three receivers expected to be taken in the top 100 and a tackle who could slip into the late first round.

All of these options come with a high level of risk, risk I’m not sure I’m acceptable taking when there are high quality prospects available to restock a bare offensive cupboard. This mock shows what it could look like if the Patriots signed a bridge quarterback and decided to work on building an offense for a future rookie starter.

Round 1

1-3: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State): Since Brandin Cooks was traded away following the 2017 season, the Patriots have struggled to find a true top receiver. While quarterback is obviously a need, it is hard to pass on a generational prospect at such an important position where the organization has had difficulty finding and developing talent.

Harrison Jr. has Hall of Fame pedigree, high-level production, and elite athleticism. He’ll enter the NFL as a refined route runner with a 6-foot-3 frame and wide catch radius. Harrison usually can’t be covered, but when he is, he can still catch the ball. Adding him to New England’s wide receiver room immediately elevates the offense.

Marvin Harrison Jr being a man amongst boys pic.twitter.com/YLYu4qsq4e — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) November 26, 2023

Round 2

2-34: OT Jordan Morgan (Arizona): A three-year starter at tackle for Arizona, Jordan Morgan has been a standout on the left side. Morgan made first team all-conference the past two seasons, returning to school for a fifth year after tearing his ACL in November 2022.

While areas of Morgan’s game need polish — he can be too patient at times with his hands, for example — he has all of the traits you want to see in a starting left tackle. When he gets his hands on you, it’s usually game over. He may not have the upside of the guys at the top of this class, but he can be a starting tackle in the league for a long time with some refinement. With Trent Brown set to depart New England, Morgan could be a day one starter for the Patriots in 2024.

An OT prospect I don’t see many tweets about is Jordan Morgan.



Morgan has the physical tools to be trusted in 1v1 situations versus a variety of rush styles.@seniorbowl 1v1s will give him the best chance to shine in front of everyone!



My full report: https://t.co/r7zNXgRyxP pic.twitter.com/M2vtm3OWcc — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) January 25, 2024

Round 3

TRADE: Patriots trade 3-68 and 6-181 to Indianapolis Colts for 3-82 and 4-117: After staying put for their first two selections, the Patriots make a small move back in the third round here. In return, they get to move up from 181 to 117 later in the draft.

3-82: WR Jalen McMillan (Washington): The Patriots continue to build out their receiving corps in this mock by selecting the senior from Washington. Jalen McMillan broke out as a junior in 2022 with over one thousand yards and nine scores before dealing with injuries in 2023. When healthy, though, McMillan is a quick and savvy route runner from the slot with a 6-foot-1 frame who is excellent after the catch. He’s a willing blocker in the running game as well. It’s easy to draw a comparison to another slot star from the Pac-12 taken around this point in the draft, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Jalen McMillan in the low red zone as the #3 to the trips side, beating a LB & safety bracket. Shakes the LB, sets up the safety w/ an outside move, then stabs back inside. Also plays through a grab from the safety. Sudden & clean movement from McMillan



pic.twitter.com/U98qRVfxm5 — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 5, 2024

Round 4

4-103*: OT Blake Fisher (Notre Dame): While Notre Dame’s left tackle Joe Alt gets the most hype from the Fighting Irish, right tackle Blake Fisher is a strong prospect in his own right. A two-year starter on the right side, the junior is a mauler in the running game with strong hands in pass protection. Consistency is an issue for him, but he can become an NFL starter at right tackle if he improves his game. At just 21 when the season starts, he’s young enough to be moldable for the future.

Notre Dame RT Blake Fisher (54) had a solid outing on Saturday. Fisher was blowing people off the ball, solid in pass pro (outside of 1 hold) and was riding defensive backs out of bounds. Irish will need more of that on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/HxOK0jh647 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 18, 2023

4-117*: TE Jaheim Bell (Florida State): This is a true boom-or-bust pick for New England’s offense. Bell is an explosive athlete best defined as an offensive weapon over a true tight end. As a playmaker off of schemed touches, Bell could be a matchup nightmare for NFL defenses with his speed in space. He had over 500 yards receiving for Florida State last season after putting up 231 receiving yards and 261 rushing yards at South Carolina in 2022. Get the ball in his hands and good things can happen.

Round 5

TRADE: Patriots trade 5-135 to Los Angeles Rams for 5-153 and 6-190: The Patriots make another short trade back, this time picking up an extra pick in the process.

5-153*: RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee): Another pick, another addition for New England’s offense. This time, the Patriots get the speedy and undersized back from Tennessee. Wright has elite burst and is a home run threat on every carry. His vision needs work, but he should be able to step in right away as a change-of-pace back behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Wright has the athletic traits to be a factor in the passing game, where he’s also a willing but inconsistent blocker.

Round 6

6-190*: EDGE Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian): After spending three seasons at Cornell as a safety, Jalyx Hunt made a pair of big moves prior to the 2022 season. Hunt transferred to Houston Christian, and he changed positions to edge defender. He added weight and racked up 13.5 sacks over the past two seasons while learning a whole new role in the defense. He’s an intriguing developmental prospect who impressed at the Senior Bowl, and his athleticism and experience should help him make the roster with contributions on special teams as well.

Houston Christian pass rusher Jalyx Hunt is one of the top non-FBS prospects this year. A former DB at Cornell, he is the epitome of a "late bloomer" and has added 50+ pounds since HS w/o sacrificing speed.



Hunt knocks the QB into next Tuesday here. pic.twitter.com/E6CDwqRiDD — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 9, 2023

Round 7

7-228*: CB Micah Abraham (Marshall): The Patriots wrap up their draft by bolstering their back end. Abraham is a lengthy and experienced outside corner with great ball skills who has been a starter for the past three seasons for the Thundering Herd. Abraham has intercepted 10 passes in the last two years and broken up 10 or more passes in the last three.

Instincts + ball skills = interception



Micah Abraham snags his third pick of the year for the Thundering Herd



pic.twitter.com/ouJ6oNm681 — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) October 19, 2023

This draft would set the Patriots up nicely on offense. At wide receiver, they would have a young trio of Harrison Jr., McMillan, and Douglas to build around. On the offensive line, they would add two tackle options with starter potential, with Morgan potentially replacing Trent Brown on the left side immediately and Fisher learning behind a re-signed Michael Onwenu.

Bell provides a high-upside option at tight end who could provide explosive playmaking for new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and Wright adds a similar threat to a backfield that lacked speed last season.

The draft is rounded out with two small school defenders who are scheme fits for what the Patriots have done historically.

How would you feel about this draft? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.