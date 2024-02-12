 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/12/24 - Turning the corner

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Jim Kelly is happy for Alex Van Pelt, even on the enemy Patriots; Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy sees this as a strong OL class; More aggressive defense? Previews of “The Dynasty”, Part I premiering this Friday; More! /Worth a read.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Hightower returns; Staff, front office thoughts; Mike Lombardi sets record straight on Bill Belichick; More!
  • Andrew Callahan’s NFL Notes: Drew Bledsoe dishes on the offensive coordinator, former backup Alex Van Pelt.
  • Mark Daniels spotlights the cornerback position: Where the Pats stand and moves they can make to reshape the CB position.
  • Sara Marshall thumbnails every Patriots free agent this offseason.
  • Matt Dolloff discusses the Patriots turning to Dont’a Hightower to coach the linebackers in 2024.
  • Ian Logue says Eliot Wolf’s ascension hopefully will help fix the “nearly two-decade streak of New England’s inability to draft skill players.”
  • Mike D’Abate notes Jerod Mayo remains in constant pursuit of success, a quest which he hopes will lead him to the brightest lights in the NFL.
  • Christopher Price points out the defensive line is not an immediate need for the Patriots, who will likely draft with an eye on the future: Godchaux, Barmore, Wise, and Guy are heading into the last year of their current deals. (An extension for Barmore could come sooner rather than later, which would be a nice reward for an excellent season and a way to free up more cash under the cap.)
  • Karen Guregian says the Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady comparisons aren’t just about their Super Bowl wins.
  • Alex Barth notes Mac Jones’ time in New England is ‘likely’ nearing its end; NFL.com reports he’s likely to be traded.
  • Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots hired new outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins to the defensive staff.
  • MassLive staff predicts all 32 starting QBs for Week 1. Patriots: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Jacoby Brissett, Mac Jones and Justin Fields.
  • Andy Hart suggests that instead of pointing fingers – directly or indirectly, personally or through back-avenues – how ‘bout we all just grow up, move on and make the best of what the future holds. /That’s rich, coming from him.
  • Richie Whitt ranks the Patriots’ 11 Super Bowls.
  • Doug Kyed remembers his daughter Hallie and covering the Patriots through unimaginable circumstances.
  • Nick O’Malley posts the Super Bowl ad that cost Robert Kraft $7 million.
  • Alex Barth puts together his first Patriots mock draft of the 2024 offseason. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Andy Hart discuss the latest on all things Patriots. (45 min.)

