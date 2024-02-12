New England Patriots links 2/12/24 - Turning the corner

TEAM TALK
- Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots calendar.
- Mike Dussault reports Dont’a Hightower’s agents announce that the three-time Super Bowl champion is returning to the Patriots as a linebackers coach.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Jim Kelly is happy for Alex Van Pelt, even on the enemy Patriots; Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy sees this as a strong OL class; More aggressive defense? Previews of “The Dynasty”, Part I premiering this Friday; More! /Worth a read.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Hightower returns; Staff, front office thoughts; Mike Lombardi sets record straight on Bill Belichick; More!
- Andrew Callahan’s NFL Notes: Drew Bledsoe dishes on the offensive coordinator, former backup Alex Van Pelt.
- Mark Daniels spotlights the cornerback position: Where the Pats stand and moves they can make to reshape the CB position.
- Sara Marshall thumbnails every Patriots free agent this offseason.
- Matt Dolloff discusses the Patriots turning to Dont’a Hightower to coach the linebackers in 2024.
- Ian Logue says Eliot Wolf’s ascension hopefully will help fix the “nearly two-decade streak of New England’s inability to draft skill players.”
- Mike D’Abate notes Jerod Mayo remains in constant pursuit of success, a quest which he hopes will lead him to the brightest lights in the NFL.
- Christopher Price points out the defensive line is not an immediate need for the Patriots, who will likely draft with an eye on the future: Godchaux, Barmore, Wise, and Guy are heading into the last year of their current deals. (An extension for Barmore could come sooner rather than later, which would be a nice reward for an excellent season and a way to free up more cash under the cap.)
- Karen Guregian says the Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady comparisons aren’t just about their Super Bowl wins.
- Alex Barth notes Mac Jones’ time in New England is ‘likely’ nearing its end; NFL.com reports he’s likely to be traded.
- Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots hired new outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins to the defensive staff.
- MassLive staff predicts all 32 starting QBs for Week 1. Patriots: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Jacoby Brissett, Mac Jones and Justin Fields.
- Andy Hart suggests that instead of pointing fingers – directly or indirectly, personally or through back-avenues – how ‘bout we all just grow up, move on and make the best of what the future holds. /That’s rich, coming from him.
- Richie Whitt ranks the Patriots’ 11 Super Bowls.
- Doug Kyed remembers his daughter Hallie and covering the Patriots through unimaginable circumstances.
- Nick O’Malley posts the Super Bowl ad that cost Robert Kraft $7 million.
- Alex Barth puts together his first Patriots mock draft of the 2024 offseason. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Andy Hart discuss the latest on all things Patriots. (45 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) What we learned from Chiefs’ overtime win against 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Chiefs become true dynasty, as Patrick Mahomes’ third title puts him on Tom Brady pace.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Patrick Mahomes joins Tom Brady, Joe Montana as only 3-time award winners.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The winners and losers of Super Bowl LVIII.
- Bryan Curtis (The Ringer) 25 Super Bowl media musings from Las Vegas: Tony Romo, Rich Little, Radio Row, and why the NFL should host every Super Bowl in Vegas
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Kyle Shanahan explains decision to take the ball first to start overtime.
- Harrison Reno notes Patriots ‘open’ to trading No. 3 NFL Draft Pick; ESPN’s Dan Graziano names potential partners.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1; top five needs for all 32 teams entering offseason.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Early NFL power rankings 2024. Ravens No. 1, lol. Patriots 30th.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2024 post-Super Bowl Mock Draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Joe Lynch (Billboard) 10 Best Super Bowl commercials in 2024, ranked.
- Mike Freeman (USA Today) ‘I’m worried about our country’: How Robert Kraft targets hate with Super Bowl ad.
- Staff (Awful Announcing) The 2023 Awfulies: The best announcers of the year.
- Andrew Bucholtz (Awful Announcing) Amazon reportedly lands former Peacock exclusive NFL playoff game for Prime Video.
