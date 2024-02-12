Chiefs solidify their dynasty by becoming first repeat champion since 2003-04 Patriots

For the first time since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, the NFL has a repeat champion. The Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight title, and third in the last five years, by beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.

The 26-23 overtime win started out as a quiet, defensive affair.

Following a scoreless first quarter — the first since the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams — the 49ers managed to take a 10-0 lead over the defending champions. However, the Chiefs scored 13 unanswered points to take their first lead of the night in the early third quarter.

From that point on, the two title contenders traded punches: the 49ers went up, and the Chiefs followed each time. As a result, the two headed into extra time at 20 apiece.

San Francisco was able to take a field goal lead on its first possession of overtime, but by doing so allowed Kansas City one last chance at victory. Eventual game MVP Patrick Mahomes led his troops on a 13-play, 75-yard march that included a fourth down conversion and was capped off by a 3-yard walk-off touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

Their win over the 49ers allowed the Chiefs to leave no questions about their status in NFL history: they are the league’s next dynasty, having now won three championships and counting under Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

They are the worth successors to the title held by the Patriots for two decades. And while it remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to go on a similar run from here on out, fact is that the Chiefs are the defining team of this era of NFL football.