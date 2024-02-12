Coming out of Super Bowl LVIII, most of the coverage centers around the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest names. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid unsurprisingly dominate the headlines.

When it comes to success, however, their accomplishments so far pale in comparison to those of linebackers coach Brendan Daly — at least as far as Super Bowl rings are concerned.

While Mahomes, Kelce and Reid all earned their third titles in Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers, Daly is now up to six. He won three as a member of the New England Patriots, and three more since joining the Chiefs.

After starting his career at the high school and college level, Daly made the jump to the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. He later also spent time in St. Louis, returned to Minnesota, and eventually found his way to Bill Belichick’s staff in New England: Daly was hired as a defensive assistant for the 2014 season.

That year, he kicked off his impressive run.

The Patriots ended up winning the Super Bowl to cap Daly’s first season on staff, and did so again two years later with a come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Two years after that, they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII to make it three championships in Daly’s five years with the club.

With the Patriots restructuring their defensive staff after the 2018 season, however, Daly decided to take his talents to Kansas City. He promptly won another title in his first year with the Chiefs, and has since added two more.

In total, he is now a six-time Super Bowl champion — making him one of the most successful individuals in league history. In fact, only three people own more jewelry than him.

His former boss, Bill Belichick, is the owner of eight total rings between his stints as Patriots head coach (6) and New York Giants defensive coordinator (2). Ex-New England quarterback Tom Brady owns seven, the same number as former San Francisco and Denver executive Neal Dahlen.

Super Bowls alone are not the only number that stands out about Daly’s current streak. He also has coached in every AFC Championship Game of the last decade, going back to the 2014 season. In addition, Sunday’s Super Bowl marked his eighth appearance on the game’s biggest stage in 10 years.

His former team is currently in a transformation process, and the Patriots dynasty has been replaced by the Chiefs’. Together with guard Joe Thuney (who spent the Super Bowl on injured reserve), however, he is the one link between those two.