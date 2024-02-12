The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 24 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is cornerback Alex Austin, the first player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Alex Austin

Position: Cornerback

Opening day age: 23 (5/22/2001)

Size: 6’1”, 191 lbs

Jersey number: 28

Free agency status: Exclusive rights free agent

Experience

Following his high school career at Long Beach Poly High School, the alma mater of his future Patriots teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jack Jones, Austin took his talents to Oregon State. During his four seasons with the Beavers, he appeared in 36 games and had some noteworthy moments: Austin intercepted four passes, including one returned for a touchdown, and recovered three fumbles. He also was named honorable-mention All-Pac-12 during each of his final two seasons in Corvallis.

Nonetheless, he had to wait until the 252nd overall selection in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft to hear his name called. The Buffalo Bills picked him up, and he later also spent time with the Houston Texans before joining the Patriots in November. In total, Austin has eight in-game appearances as well as one interception on his résumé.

2023 review

Stats (Houston): 3 games (0 starts) | 5 defensive snaps (1.0%), 14 special teams snaps (7.5%)

Stats (New England): 5 games (1 start) | 211 defensive snaps (36.0%), 22 special teams snaps (9.1%) | 9 tackles, 1 missed tackle (10.0%) | 22 targets, 12 catches (54.5%), 107 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Season recap: As noted above, Austin arrived in the NFL as a seventh-round draft selection by the Bills last spring. He went on to spend his entire summer in Buffalo, and saw action in all three of the team’s preseason contests. His performance was not enough to secure a roster spot, however, and he was let go ahead of late August’s roster cutdown deadline.

The rookie did not have to wait long to find a new home, though. The Texans claimed him off waivers and added him to their 53-man roster just one day after being let go by the Bills. Despite his late arrival, Austin did manage to see action in three games over the first two months of the regular season.

His impact was limited, however, and he was released again in early November without having registered any statistics in his combined 19 defensive and special teams snaps. Neither that nor his lack of draft pedigree or unsuccessful stint in Buffalo stopped New England from taking a flier on the 22-year-old: the Patriots signed him to their active roster to fill a spot previously occupied by injured wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Upon his arrival, Austin joined a cornerback group that had to deal with its fair share of personnel issues — for a variety of reasons. As a consequence, he ended up playing a relatively prominent role for New England down the stretch in 2023.

In total, Austin appeared in five games with one start, and was on the field for more than one third of available defensive snaps (211 of 583; 36.0%). And while there were some ups and downs, as had to be expected for an in-season rookie pickup, he also picked off his first career pass against non other than his former Bills teammate Josh Allen in Week 17.

Over the final four weeks of the season, Austin was effectively a top-three cornerback for the Patriots — a sign of the team’s issues at the position, but also of how quickly he managed to overtake others on the depth chart.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Austin signed a standard four-year rookie contract after he was drafted by the Bills last April, but he earned only a fraction of its total $3.92 million value even after it transferred to Houston when he was claimed off waivers. A significant portion of his the $780,451 career earnings estimated by Over The Cap came after he joined the Patriots on a one-year, $750,000 contract in November.

Which teams might be in the running? There are several NFL teams that would benefit from additional cornerback depth, including the Patriots. Besides them, the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Chargers might therefore also be in the running for his services.

Why should he be expected back? Austin arrived late and had to learn the Patriots defense on the fly, but he still managed to leap-frog more experienced players such as Shaun Wade on the depth chart in 2023, The team was willing to give him opportunities, and he had some positive moments that might be worth trying to build on.

Why should he be expected to leave? As an exclusive rights free agent, the Patriots are the only team allowed to extend a tender offer to Austin. The main reason why they would decide against it would be that his non-guaranteed $915,000 would be deemed too hefty an investment. That seems unlikely, given the NFL’s Top 51 rule as well as 90-man offseason roster limits.

What is his projected free agency outcome? The Patriots will tender Austin as an exclusive rights free agent to at least give him an opportunity to build on his rookie season, and maybe earn a spot on either the roster or practice squad in 2024.

What do you think about Alex Austin heading into free agency? Will he stay put? Or will the Patriots decide to part ways with him? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.