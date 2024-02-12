Will Lawing close to becoming Boston College’s offensive coordinator, per report

As expected, the New England Patriots will need a new tight ends coach.

According to ESPN, Boston College is “working to hire” Will Lawing to become the program’s next offensive coordinator. It’s a move that would reunite Lawing with Bill O’Brien, who became the Eagles head coach on Friday.

Sources: Boston College is working to hire New England Patriots tight end coach Will Lawing as the offensive coordinator. He’s a veteran coach who has worked with Bill O’Brien in New England, Alabama and Houston, where he was TE coach in 2019 and 2020. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2024

Lawing is a long time assistant of O’Brien who followed the offensive coordinator to Foxboro last offseason. Prior to that, Lawing was with O’Brien for stops at Penn State, the Houston Texans, and the University of Alabama.

As O’Brien becomes a head coach once again, Lawing will now get his first shot at being an offensive coordinator in Chestnut Hill.

With Lawing’s departure now official, the Patriots total overhaul on the offensive coaching staff will continue. Beyond filling Lawing’s position at tight ends coach, New England still has vacancies to fill at wide receiver and running back’s coach.