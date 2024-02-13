New England Patriots links 2/13/24 - Power points: Plans to reconstruct the roster

TEAM TALK
- Patriots take a look at their future opponents: 2024 through 2027.
- Highlights: Behind the scenes at NFL Honors with Jonathan Jones and Joe Cardona. (2.33 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Matt Dolloff comes up with a possible 7-point offseason plan that could get the Patriots back to AFC contention as soon as 2024. 1. Sign a big-name free-agent receiver.
- Andrew Callahan suggests five offseason fixes for the Patriots: No. 5. Rebuild the offensive tackle position, a turnstile turned disaster. /True that.
- Andrew Callahan continues his five suggestions for offseason fixes for the Patriots: No. 4. Maximize front office flexibility. “the Pats only have 23 players under contract through the 2025 season, tied for third-fewest in the league. Not only do they need blue-chip players, they need players — period.”
- Keagan Stiefel points out if we had it our way, the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft would end up with these teams — including Drake Maye to the Patriots.
- Trevor Hass notes the Patriots will reportedly ‘seriously consider’ selecting a QB with No. 3 pick. /Ya think?
- Dakota Randall says three things can be true in the Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes debate. 1. Brady still is the greatest of all time.
- Dakota Randall reports fired Giants assistant Drew Wilkins reportedly joins Patriots as outside linebackers coach. /Thought we were done hiring fired Giants coaches.
- Adam London passes along a Dan Graziano report on how Eliot Wolf’s ascension to the top spot in the Pats’ personnel department has “a lot of people around the league encouraged about New England’s long-term prospects.”
- Dakota Randall highlights a Greg Bedard paywall report about what Jerod Mayo was like when interviewing Patriots coaching candidates. Two different sides.
- Adam London passes along a report that the Patriots asked their coordinator candidates how they would evaluate the top quarterbacks in the draft.
- Nick O’Malley tells us why Tony Romo thinks Tom Brady made a ‘genius decision’ and is setting himself up for a successful career as a broadcaster.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate says the Pats are bringing the “boom” back to Foxboro with the Dont’a Hightower hiring; Mike & Murph break down all the latest moves. (43 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2024 lookahead: Key offseason storylines, plus five teams to watch. No. 4 Patriots.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Five things we learned from Super Bowl LVIII including Patrick Mahomes chasing Tom Brady.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Reviewing Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty shared some excellent insight on how to defend 49ers, Chiefs. “It’s the best analysis you’ll find anywhere of defensive strategies without jargon or concepts that require a Ph.D in football to understand.”
- Dan Gartland (SI) Three Special Teams plays that swung the Super Bowl.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Super Bowl LVIII becomes most-watched telecast ever.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Raiders gets closer to approval.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) $185.6 million was legally bet in Nevada on the Super Bowl.
Loading comments...