The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 24 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Kendrick Bourne

Position: Wide receiver

Opening day age: 29 (8/4/1995)

Size: 6’1”, 205 pounds

Jersey number: 84

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

Bourne began his career in San Francisco where he became a reliable target in the 49ers passing game. He hauled in over 1,800 yards — including 42 in Super Bowl 54 — and 12 touchdowns in his four seasons before reaching free agency. It was there he signed with New England entering the 2021 season.

Taking on a larger role in New England’s offense, Bourne showed off a strong connection with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The receiver set career-highs in both receptions (55) and receiving yards (800) and was the team’s best performer in the Wild Card loss, in which he hauled in seven receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Bourne seemed prime to expand his role with the team in his second-year, but the opposite occurred. With Matt Patricia taking over the offense, Bourne had a turbulent summer which consisted of getting sent home from a preseason game and getting kicked out of a training camp practice. That set the stage for the season, in which Bourne’s playing time, and then production, took a heavy hit.

2023 review

Stats: 8 games (5 starts) | 371 offensive snaps (73.0%) | 37 receptions, 406 receiving yards, 11.0 yards per receptions, 4 touchdowns

Season recap: After the down 2022 season, Bourne hit the ground running this past offseason. That consisted of a new workout plan and diet which resulted in him adding 15 pounds of muscle.

With Bill O’Brien taking over the offense in 2023, the new-look Bourne looked like he was ready to go back to his 2021 ways. The receiver impressed during training camp where his chemistry with Jones continued. He carried that success into the start of the season where he hauled in two touchdowns in Week 1 to surpass his 2022 season total (1).

Bourne’s hot start continued throughout the beginning of the season as he was New England’s most consistent pass catcher. He additionally surpassed his 2022 season total in catches after just eight weeks hauling in 37 passes for 406 yards. Unfortunately, his season ended there as he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Bourne hit free agency for the first time in 2021 after being signed to a three-year entry level contract and then one-year tender with the Niners. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed with New England on a three-year, $15 million contract.

Which teams might be in the running? Bourne will be 29 years old at next season’s start and is coming off a torn ACL. The wide receiver class in the NFL Draft is also extremely deep. But, Bourne has proved to be a valuable option in an NFL passing attack and should have some suitors.

The two teams featured in Super Bowl LVIII could come into play. Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs may continue to look for pass catching upgrades around Patrick Mahomes. A reunion in San Francisco, another West Coast offense, could also be in play as Jauan Jennings is set to hit free agency. The Cincinnati Bengals would also make sense if the team losses Tyler Boyd on the open market.

Why should he be expected back? Because he’s made it clear he wants to return. Bourne has been vocal on social media since the end of the season and in several interviews over Super Bowl week that he hopes to return to Foxboro.

“All my years they helped me grow tremendously in my life, personally, emotionally, everything, mentally, as a football player, ultimately, and I want to be back in that,” he told the Patriots Talk Podcast. “I was pushed to another level with the Patriots and I think it’s just different. It’s an environment that works for me, that helps me become a better person, better player. So, I would love to keep that going.”

Why should he be expected to leave? The Patriots’ wide receiver room is expected to see changes after underperforming in 2023. That should include adding talent around DeMario Douglas in free agency and the draft. But, the team will also have to make decisions with the contracts of JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker. If the Patriots can't move out of at least one of those contracts, they may not feel they have the room on the depth chart or salary cap for Bourne.

What is his projected free agency outcome? Given the fact that Bourne is coming off an ACL injury and hopes to be back in New England, it should play into the Patriots’ hands. Keeping Bourne over Smith-Schuster and/or Parker would be a wise investment, and a two-year deal at a total value around $12 to $14 million could be in both sides range.

