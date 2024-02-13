What Will Lawing’s departure means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots’ coaching staff turnover continues. The latest to depart is tight ends coach Will Lawing, who will reportedly take the position of offensive coordinator on Bill O’Brien’s new staff at Boston College.

Lawing following O’Brien does not come as a surprise; the two men have collaborated since their days at Penn State a decade ago. It will nonetheless have an impact on his former team, so let’s analyze what the departure means for the Patriots.

The Patriots need a new tight ends coach

This one is quite obvious. With Lawing out the door after only one year in New England, the team is in need of somebody else to coach its tight end group moving forward.

Former Cleveland Browns assistant T.J. McCartney was originally considered a possible replacement due to his common history with new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. However, McCartney will work with the quarterbacks and not, like he did in Cleveland, coach the tight end position.

This, in turn, creates an opportunity for others to fill the vacant position.

One name to consider is Jonathan Decoster. An offensive assistant under Van Pelt in Cleveland, Decoster coached tight ends at Louisiana State and Old Dominion before moving to the NFL.

Other coaches to keep an eye on are Jerry Fontenot, Jonathan Hayes and Kyle Caskey. All of them have experience working with Van Pelt due to prior stints in Green Bay and Cincinnati.

Nick Caley, who previously coached tight ends in New England before leaving for the Los Angeles Rams last spring, could also return to his old stomping grounds. However, that scenario appears to be less likely after he had yet another unsuccessful offensive coordinator interview with the organization; unless getting a significant pay bump or upgraded title, he looks like a long shot to join the Patriots again.

The impact on free agency will be minimal, if even that

Had Lawing departed to another NFL team rather than the college level, he might have possessed some pulling power relative to New England’s free agent tight ends (although his short stay with the Patriots likely would have limited it anyway). That is not even a theoretical consideration now: with the 38-year-old off to Boston College, his impact will be minimal.

The only player who might be less convinced to stay, given that he did have a preexisting history with Lawing before joining the Patriots last August, is Pharaoh Brown. Even in that case, however, the assistant coach’s presence or lack thereof will not be the deciding factor.

Only two members of the 2023 staff remain unaccounted for

Lawing joining O’Brien at the Eagles leaves the statuses of only two members of the Patriots’ 2023 coaching staff up in the air: wide receivers coach Troy Brown and assistant quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein are the only TBDs left. However, neither is expected back with New England next year (and could in fact follow O’Brien as well).

How they will be replaced if they indeed are goners remains to be seen. New England did already hire an assistant wide receivers coach in Tiquan Underwood, though — a possible sign that Chad O’Shea, who has experience working under Alex Van Pelt and alongside Underwood, might return to the Patriots.

Those two spots are not the only ones seemingly left open at this point in time. A new running backs coach is also still needed following Vinnie Sunseri’s departure to the University of Washington. Could another ex-Patriot such as LeGarrette Blount return into the fold to take over that spot?