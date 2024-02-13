Potential Patriots free agency target Tee Higgins expected to get franchise-tagged by Bengals

Jerod Mayo has made it known the New England Patriots are ready to “burn some cash” this offseason. One of the positions they project to do so at is wide receiver.

Unfortunately for New England, one of the prized possessions at the position is not expected to hit the open market.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Atheltic, “all expectations” this offseason are that the Cincinnati Bengals will franchise tag wide receiver Tee Higgins. The 2024 projected franchise tag for the position projects to be just north of $20 million.

Higgins was set to be one of the top free agent wide receiver fits for the Patriots this offseason. Beyond his productivity the past four seasons — where he has tallied over 3,600 yards and 24 touchdowns — the 6-foot-4, 219 pound Higgins is the ‘X’ receiver New England’s offense has been lacking. Plus, he’s set to enter the prime of his career as he just recently turned 25 years of age.

It shouldn’t come as a major surprise that the Bengals, who remain in a Super Bowl window, will attempt to keep their talented receiver around. But, the franchise tag also doesn’t mean the window is completely closed for the Patriots to try and acquire Higgins.

If the Bengals cannot negotiate a long term deal with the receiver — which Dehner notes the two sides did not get close on a deal last offseason — they could look to tag and then trade Higgins to recoup assets.

Dehner notes that potential path would likely take place around free agency between March 5-10, where Higgins’ potential cost could be a first- or early second-round pick and an additional Day 3 pick. The Patriots currently hold pick No. 34 in the NFL Draft and have the cap space to negotiate their own long-term deal.

Higgins could also play out the season on the franchise tag and potentially hit the open market again next year, where the Patriots could once again be involved.

Outside of Higgins, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman Jr., and Jacksonville’s Calvin Ridley project to be the top available free agent receivers on the open market.