Patriots set to hire Taylor Embree as running backs coach, per report

The next running backs coach of the New England Patriots visited Gillette Stadium in Week 18.

The organization plans to hire Taylor Embree for the open position on head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff, according to a report Tuesday from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Embree, 35, spent the past three seasons overseeing the New York Jets’ running back room under head coach Robert Saleh. It was learned in January that he would not be returning for 2024. His final game on the other side of the AFC East saw starter Breece Hall turn 37 carries into 178 yards and one touchdown on the way to a 17-3 win in snowy Foxborough.

He will now join new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s contingent.

A former wide receiver at UCLA, Embree signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNLV soon after before returning to his alma mater in the same role for the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.

Embree entered the NFL coaching ranks as a defensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. Three years as an offensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers followed before he was named the tight ends coach at the University of Colorado in 2020.

His father, Jon, currently serves as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Miami Dolphins. His younger brother, Connor, has spent the past five seasons with Kansas City and earned his third Super Bowl ring last Sunday as the team’s wide receivers coach.

Previous Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri moved on to the University of Washington earlier in February, joining a side of the ball that also includes Steve Belichick as the program’s next defensive coordinator.