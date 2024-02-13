What hiring Taylor Embree as running backs coach means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have made another move to bolster their coaching staff. Taylor Embree, who spent the last three years with the New York Jets, will join the team as its new running backs coach.

The 35-year-old will therefore succeed Vinnie Sunseri, who left the Patriots for the University of Washington after three seasons working with the position group. What does hiring Embree mean from a big-picture perspective, though? Let’s find out.

The Patriots add a coach with an intriguing résumé

Embree was a wide receiver at UCLA before a brief and ultimately unsuccessful attempt at an NFL career in 2012. He pivoted to coaching rather quickly and never looked back.

Since then, he gathered experience both at the college and the pro level. Embree started out at UNLV and UCLA before joining the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive assistant in 2016. The following year, he moved back to offense to work under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco: he spent three seasons as a quality control coach with the 49ers.

After a one-year stint as tight ends coach at Colorado, Embree was hired in his most recent position. He joined the Jets as their running backs coach in 2021, a role he held for three years.

During that time, and despite a lack of experience working with RBs, he helped develop both Breece Hall and Michael Carter into productive NFL players.

Hall is standing at 2,266 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns in just 24 NFL games; despite missing half his rookie season with a torn ACL, he proved himself one of the league’s most dynamic running backs. Carter, meanwhile, had 1654 scrimmage yards and seven scores in his first two seasons, before falling out of favor under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in 2023.

Coaching alone is not the sole reason for Hall and Carter finding success early in their careers, but it did play its part.

The Embree hire is another sign of a shift to more outside zone

A look at Embree’s coaching history leaves no doubt: he comes from a “Shanahan background,” both due to his work with the man (or rather his son) himself in San Francisco and because of his stint under Robert Saleh in New York. This means that he has experience working in an outside zone-based offense like the one the Patriots are seemingly about to adapt under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Van Pelt’s Cleveland Browns offenses, after all, relied heavily on outside zone and ran it on almost a quarter of their offensive snaps. They also mixed in a considerable amount of gap blocks, too, but the fact remains: there will be more zone-based blocking, and running, in New England.

Hiring Embree to coach running backs is another sign toward that shift.

New England goes outside the Alex Van Pelt tree

As opposed to most of the other hires on offense, Embree has no direct link to coordinator Alex Van Pelt. However, he does have a history with one of his now-fellow staff members: quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney was part of the 49ers’ staff in 2017 and 2018 as well, and also responsible for quality control on the offensive side of the ball.

Now, the two men will reunite in New England.

Only two big vacancies remain on offense

With Embree set to coach the running backs moving forward, the Patriots’ coaching staff only has a handful of vacancies left, including two big ones on offense: wide receivers coach and tight ends coach. Troy Brown and Will Lawing held those positions in 2023, but neither is expected back next season.

In fact, Lawing already left to take a position on Bill O’Brien’s staff at Boston College. Brown moving on from New England also only seems like a formality at this point in time.